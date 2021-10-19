Tuesday, October 19 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 54°

Wednesday

75° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 45°

Thursday

65° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 43°

Friday

72° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 53°

Saturday

69° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 69° 59°

Sunday

74° / 59°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 59°

Monday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 74° 58°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

3 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
56°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
57°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
61°

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
22%
72°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
70°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
61°

Another stellar day is in the books. Temperatures Tuesday warmed into the low to mid-70s under sunny skies. For tonight, we can look forward to clear skies this evening. A few clouds will roll in closer to sunrise as a cold front pushes in from the west.

The front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but it will still generate some periods of clouds, especially Wednesday afternoon. It doesn’t look like we’ll see too much shower activity with it. In fact, the better chances for showers will likely hold off until early evening over the Eastern Ozarks.

It looks like Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week too. Breezy southwest winds and sunny periods will push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s across the Ozarks. The warmest readings will tend to be east and southeast of Springfield.

Cooler air will wrap back in behind the departing storm. A chilly morning will give way to sunny skies across most of the area with highs in the 60s. Wraparound clouds will filter across areas northeast of Springfield.

We’ll wrap up the week with sunshine and a comfortably mild afternoon Friday. The nice weather will give way to some unsettled weather this weekend as a front stalls in the region. This will result in a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. The better chance for rain will tend to be near and south of Hwy. 60 Saturday, shifting north of Hwy. 60 Sunday.

Temperatures will be trending higher by Sunday as the front begins to shift north.

There’s some uncertainty with how the Sunday to Monday timeframe will play out. It’s possible we could see a stronger storm system move through the region. This would result in a better chance for storms heading into the Sunday night to Monday period with stronger storms on the table. The picture should become more clear over the next day or so.

Temperatures will be trending higher by Tuesday with upper 70s to low 80s on the table. The warm-up will be ahead of another storm sweeping through the middle of the country Wednesday and we may have to contend with some stronger storms with that storm as it moves through.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

