Tuesday, October 15 Morning Forecast

Chance of showers followed by cold air —

Yesterday, temperatures topped off in the lower and middle 70’s, making for a beautiful fall day!

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a chance of showers throughout the day. Not everyone will see showers and the day will not be a washout but it is a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. The time frame for showers will be during the afternoon and evening with showers and clouds moving out by midnight. Behind these showers will be a reinforcement of cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be the coolest day this week with temperatures only topping off near 60° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows again will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will gradually warm back up into the 70’s through the second half of the week. Thursday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will make it into the lower and middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Saturday into the beginning of the week, we will enter an unsettled and stormy pattern. While timing and strength are still something that needs to be determined, there is a chance of showers and storms starting Saturday and continuing into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70’s.