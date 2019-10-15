Tuesday, October 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chance of showers followed by cold air —

Yesterday, temperatures topped off in the lower and middle 70’s, making for a beautiful fall day!

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a chance of showers throughout the day. Not everyone will see showers and the day will not be a washout but it is a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. The time frame for showers will be during the afternoon and evening with showers and clouds moving out by midnight. Behind these showers will be a reinforcement of cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be the coolest day this week with temperatures only topping off near 60° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows again will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will gradually warm back up into the 70’s through the second half of the week. Thursday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Friday, temperatures will make it into the lower and middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Saturday into the beginning of the week, we will enter an unsettled and stormy pattern. While timing and strength are still something that needs to be determined, there is a chance of showers and storms starting Saturday and continuing into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

71° / 39°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 71° 39°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 38°

Thursday

70° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 46°

Friday

74° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 52°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Showers
Showers 30% 72° 58°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 76° 55°

Monday

68° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
40%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
40%
62°

64°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

61°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
61°

58°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
58°

55°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
10%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
10%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now