Tuesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We will warm up today with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine.

Today will be warmer as we ride this temperature roller coaster. We top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of another cold front. There will be an elevated fire danger with dry grounds, a dry air mass, and breezy conditions. Limit outdoor burning. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. That front will come in, bringing cooler temperatures.

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s. A freeze is going to be possible for some of the Ozarks.

Friday into the weekend will be cool with temperatures in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Another front will try to move in but looks to stall out. This COULD mean rain chances, but this will need to be monitored into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

46°F Few Clouds Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 51°

Wednesday

84° / 54°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 10% 84° 54°

Thursday

64° / 35°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 64° 35°

Friday

62° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 41°

Saturday

70° / 48°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 0% 70° 48°

Sunday

70° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 70° 50°

Monday

66° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

Trending Stories