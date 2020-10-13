Tuesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We will warm up today with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s and plenty of sunshine.

Today will be warmer as we ride this temperature roller coaster. We top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of another cold front. There will be an elevated fire danger with dry grounds, a dry air mass, and breezy conditions. Limit outdoor burning. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. That front will come in, bringing cooler temperatures.

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s. A freeze is going to be possible for some of the Ozarks.





Friday into the weekend will be cool with temperatures in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Another front will try to move in but looks to stall out. This COULD mean rain chances, but this will need to be monitored into the weekend.