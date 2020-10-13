Tuesday, October 13 Evening Forecast

Warm weather made a quick return with southwest winds and sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. The warm spell will be brief with chilly weather moving in later this week.

For tonight, skies will remain clear with winds picking up by morning. This will prevent temperatures from getting as chilly as Monday night. Morning lows will generally be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be very warm with sunny skies and gusty southwest winds driving temperatures into the mid 80s. A few upper 80s certainly look possible. The set up is also one that will be conducive to a rapid spread of fires and a Fire Weather Watch has been posted for much of Southwest Missouri from noon through 6 pm Wednesday. Winds will be rather strong with gusts between 30 and 40 mph expected.





A cold front will push south across the area Wednesday night. Skies will become cloudy by late Wednesday evening with cloudy skies through most of Thursday morning. A few showers look possible Thursday morning behind the front, but a very dry layer of air near the surface may make it tough for much of the rain to reach the surface. That said, some sprinkles certainly look possible. Clouds will thin out from the northwest during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.





A cold night will follow with winds dying down under clear skies. Temperatures by morning should slip into the 30s with a light freeze not out of the question in some spots. Some patchy morning frost also looks possible.

We’ll finish the week on a sunny and chilly note with temperatures Friday afternoon warming up into the low to mid 60s.

Weekend weather looks mild. The upper-level pattern will flatten out with the milder air spreading back into the region. Saturday looks sunny with highs in the low 70s. Sunday looks mild too with a cold front approaching from the northwest. Clouds will be on the increase with afternoon temperatures back in the low to mid 70s.

The forecast picture gets more fuzzy heading into Monday and Tuesday. It looks like the front may be slow to move through, giving time for moisture to increase over the area. Some upper-level energy passing through would help trigger scattered showers on Monday as the cold front slowly moves through. Temperatures should be a little cooler with chillier readings to the northwest and warmer readings to the southeast.

Tuesday looks cooler and drier across the Ozarks. There’s some potential though that the front may have a tough time clearing the area and this will determine how warm and wet the pattern is next week.