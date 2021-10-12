Tuesday, October 12 Evening Forecast

Tuesday was a nice break from the wet and windy weather of Monday, but we’re heading into another active period of weather.

There are a lot of wet weather ingredients on the table. They range from fronts moving through the area to the remnants of an Eastern Pacific Hurricane. All of this will add up to multiple waves of wet weather.

For tonight, clouds will thicken up this evening as a warm front lifts north into the area. The front should trigger widely scattered clusters of showers and thunderstorms late this evening into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks by Wednesday morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms Wednesday afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas.

Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two.

With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening.

One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds.

Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate.

A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side with cool afternoon temperatures despite sunny skies.

The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.