Tuesday, October 12 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 64°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 75° 60°

Thursday

69° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 69° 55°

Friday

61° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 61° 42°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 64° 41°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 72° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
70°

Tuesday was a nice break from the wet and windy weather of Monday, but we’re heading into another active period of weather.

There are a lot of wet weather ingredients on the table. They range from fronts moving through the area to the remnants of an Eastern Pacific Hurricane. All of this will add up to multiple waves of wet weather.

For tonight, clouds will thicken up this evening as a warm front lifts north into the area. The front should trigger widely scattered clusters of showers and thunderstorms late this evening into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks by Wednesday morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms Wednesday afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas.

Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two.

With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening.

One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds.

Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate.

A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side with cool afternoon temperatures despite sunny skies.

The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

