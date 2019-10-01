Tuesday, October 1 Morning Forecast

2 more summery days before a fall feel arrives in the Ozarks

Today will be much like yesterday — a summery day across the Ozarks!

Our upper-level high-pressure center is still in control, keeping our air mass hot and dry. Expect south winds to be steady again today, sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. This will keep our warm air mass in place under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures soar into record territory again, highs at 91 degrees in Springfield will flirt with the record of 92 (1953).

Warm and humid tonight, lows drop towards 70 degrees.

Another summery day tomorrow: mostly sunny, hot, and breezy with temperatures soaring towards 90 degrees.

By Wednesday night a cold front starts to approach from the northwest, finally breaking down the high-pressure and killing the heat. A few showers will be possible overnight, mainly northwest of I-44. Areas southeast of the interstate may not get much rain at all.

What you’ll notice more than rain is the temperature tumble.

North winds kick on the backside of that front, with a much cooler, more fall-like air mass arriving by Thursday afternoon. Expect a few clouds with cool lower 70’s for highs.

A cool, Canadian high pressure settles in on Friday bringing a beautiful October afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the low to middle 70’s.

That high pressure moves east by this weekend, opening the door a front a few weak disturbances. A few showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Another high-pressure center dries us out by Monday. Temperatures stay seasonal through the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

