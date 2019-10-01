Tuesday, October 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot weather has now slipped into October after blazing a trail through September. The heat has been persistent and it will continue to persist through one more day before being replaced with a pattern that has more of a fall feel.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm and breezy conditions.

Sunny skies Wednesday will quickly warm temperatures with hot and breezy weather through the afternoon. Temperatures will once again flirt with record highs with afternoon readings in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The summer ridge will start getting nudged out of the area by Wednesday evening as a storm moves through the Upper Midwest. This will push a front south across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and behind the front Wednesday evening getting into areas north of Hwy. 54 by around midnight. There could be a few stronger storms. Showers will slip south to about I-44 by sunrise with cooler air pouring south through the Ozarks.

The showers will gradually fade with partly sunny skies lingering through the afternoon. Fall temperatures will arrive behind the front with temperatures running about 15° cooler than Wednesday.

The workweek will finish with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures Friday.

Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday ahead of an approaching front, slipping into the low 80s during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and into the evening as the front pushes through. Rain chances will linger through Sunday with another storm sweeping through. We’ll be on the north side of a front, so temperatures will be cooler than Saturday.

The biggest blast of fall air so far moves in behind the storm with our first round of morning lows in the 40s Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Warm. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Warm. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

84°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Warm. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Warm. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Warm. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Warm. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 90° 59°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 73° 56°

Friday

77° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 59°

Saturday

83° / 56°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 83° 56°

Sunday

72° / 51°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 72° 51°

Monday

70° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 70° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

12 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

7 AM
Clear
10%
70°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°