Tuesday, October 1 Evening Forecast

Hot weather has now slipped into October after blazing a trail through September. The heat has been persistent and it will continue to persist through one more day before being replaced with a pattern that has more of a fall feel.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm and breezy conditions.

Sunny skies Wednesday will quickly warm temperatures with hot and breezy weather through the afternoon. Temperatures will once again flirt with record highs with afternoon readings in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The summer ridge will start getting nudged out of the area by Wednesday evening as a storm moves through the Upper Midwest. This will push a front south across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and behind the front Wednesday evening getting into areas north of Hwy. 54 by around midnight. There could be a few stronger storms. Showers will slip south to about I-44 by sunrise with cooler air pouring south through the Ozarks.

The showers will gradually fade with partly sunny skies lingering through the afternoon. Fall temperatures will arrive behind the front with temperatures running about 15° cooler than Wednesday.

The workweek will finish with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures Friday.

Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday ahead of an approaching front, slipping into the low 80s during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and into the evening as the front pushes through. Rain chances will linger through Sunday with another storm sweeping through. We’ll be on the north side of a front, so temperatures will be cooler than Saturday.

The biggest blast of fall air so far moves in behind the storm with our first round of morning lows in the 40s Tuesday morning.