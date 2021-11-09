Tuesday, November 9 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 68° 55°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 68° 45°

Thursday

56° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 56° 39°

Friday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 29°

Saturday

51° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

48° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 32°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
54°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
62°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
58°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

11 PM
Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
56°

56°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
57°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
56°

Our workweek started off on a gorgeous note as high pressure kept its hold over the Ozarks. That is moving away and that will allow our next disturbance to move in. We’re tracking one but two cold front through the rest of the workweek. One will move in today but it’s not expected to bring much aside from the cloud cover. Temps remain above average once again but they will be a little cooler with the help of the clouds. Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. A shower or two is possible but many will stay dry as we progress through the day. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the middle part of the workweek with a stray shower or two possible. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the Ozarks. A few storms will be possible two as we’ll have a little bit of instability to work with in the atmosphere. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A few showers are still possible early but we’re looking drier as a whole. The chill sticks around as we end the week with temps topping out around the 50° mark. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and we’ll have to monitor the potential for any precipitation as we get a little closer. Right now, chances aren’t looking that impressive.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

49°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Spotty shower possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. Spotty shower possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

51°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

46°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

