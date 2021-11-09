Tuesday, November 9 Evening Forecast

Clouds were widespread today, but temperatures still managed to warm nicely into the upper 60s. A few spots managed to even hit 70°. Enjoy the milder weather, for now, a cold snap develops later this week.

For tonight, we’ve got a stalled front draped near the interstate. Moisture moving north into the area meeting up with the front will lead to low clouds and patchy drizzle tonight, mainly near and north of the interstate. Temperatures won’t drop much with lows only in the 50s.

Patchy drizzle will be shifting north of the area Wednesday morning with a cloudy day on tap for the area. There could be a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.

A cold front will sweep into the area Wednesday night with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in with the front. The rain will likely sweep across the Hwy. 65 corridor from late evening into the early morning hours Thursday, exiting the area ahead of sunrise Thursday. No severe weather is expected. Rain amounts will generally be between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with a few spots seeing as much as 1″.

A cool and breezy Veterans Day will follow. Skies will be bright with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another surge of cold air will move into the area Thursday night. Some clouds will come with the front and possibly a few showers. The cold front will also lead to a cold finish to the week. Gusty winds and some wraparound clouds will come with highs only in the mid to upper 40s Friday.

Weekend weather will remain cold. We could start Saturday with some of our coldest morning lows yet this fall with morning lows in the upper 20s. Skies look partly sunny Saturday with highs in the 40s. Another surge of cold air will come heading into Sunday. We could see a quick round of showers early Sunday with some afternoon sun and highs in the upper 40s.

A freeze is on tap for Monday morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will be on the way up by Tuesday as the overall cold pattern relaxes. Sunshine and southwest winds will send temperatures climbing with highs in the low 60s.