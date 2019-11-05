Tuesday, November 5 Morning Forecast

Our overnight light rain has exited this morning as our cold front moves east.

Some cooler air is filtering in behind it as a Canadian high pressure dips south. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny today, easterly winds keep us cool. Temperatures will be below average today, but with sunshine and light winds it should be a beauty! High of 59 degrees will be below the average of 62 degrees.

Clouds increase some tonight but we should stay dry with lows around 40 degrees.

Clouds quickly increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few showers possible, especially late. Southerly winds ahead of the front will keep us mild despite cloud cover, highs make it to the upper 50’s.

The front comes through late evening/ overnight and stalls. Moisture and forcing upstair in the atmosphere bunch up along the front, setting the stage for widespread heavy rain. Heavy rain looks possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday mainly along/ south of HWY 60. There, 1-3″ of rain is possible. With grounds already pretty saturated, there is a localized flooding threat. Springfield should see about 1″ rain with areas in central Missouri getting less than 1″.

Rain exits on Thursday and cold air arrives. While a few flakes are possible in central Missouri, it looks like the cold air misses the rain – a missed opportunity for a wintry mix/ snow.

Temperatures stay cold on Thursday, hovering the upper 30’s. We clear out the skies by Friday morning with temperatures nosediving into the 20’s.

Expect chilly sunshine on Friday with a cold, Canadian high in place, highs get stuck in the 40’s. Southerly winds bring warmer 50’s with sunshine on Saturday.

A cold front comes through mostly dry on Sunday, but it does unleash the coldest air of the season thus far…highs in the 30’s on Monday???? Bundle up!