Tuesday, November 5 Morning Forecast

Nice day today, rain returns tomorrow, some of it heavy by Thursday





Our overnight light rain has exited this morning as our cold front moves east.

Some cooler air is filtering in behind it as a Canadian high pressure dips south. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny today, easterly winds keep us cool. Temperatures will be below average today, but with sunshine and light winds it should be a beauty! High of 59 degrees will be below the average of 62 degrees.

Clouds increase some tonight but we should stay dry with lows around 40 degrees.

Clouds quickly increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few showers possible, especially late. Southerly winds ahead of the front will keep us mild despite cloud cover, highs make it to the upper 50’s.

The front comes through late evening/ overnight and stalls. Moisture and forcing upstair in the atmosphere bunch up along the front, setting the stage for widespread heavy rain. Heavy rain looks possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday mainly along/ south of HWY 60. There, 1-3″ of rain is possible. With grounds already pretty saturated, there is a localized flooding threat. Springfield should see about 1″ rain with areas in central Missouri getting less than 1″.

Rain exits on Thursday and cold air arrives. While a few flakes are possible in central Missouri, it looks like the cold air misses the rain – a missed opportunity for a wintry mix/ snow.

Temperatures stay cold on Thursday, hovering the upper 30’s. We clear out the skies by Friday morning with temperatures nosediving into the 20’s.

Expect chilly sunshine on Friday with a cold, Canadian high in place, highs get stuck in the 40’s. Southerly winds bring warmer 50’s with sunshine on Saturday.

A cold front comes through mostly dry on Sunday, but it does unleash the coldest air of the season thus far…highs in the 30’s on Monday???? Bundle up!

Broken Clouds

Springfield

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 41°

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 58° 36°

Thursday

41° / 23°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 41° 23°

Friday

45° / 28°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 45° 28°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 40°

Sunday

50° / 24°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 50° 24°

Monday

39° / 24°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 39° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

5 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

8 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

11 PM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

12 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

