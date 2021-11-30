Tuesday, November 30 Overnight Forecast

We’re going into December on a mild footing and it looks like record highs are within reach Thursday and Friday.

For tonight, we’re in for quiet weather. Waves of clouds will move through the area with temperatures only falling into the 40s. Morning lows Wednesday will be roughly 15° above normal.

Afternoon highs will also be about 15° above normal with temperatures soaring back into the 60s. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover, especially east of Hwy. 65, but it will quickly clear out during the morning.





This is a nice week of weather, but it looks like it’s set to get even nicer Thursday and Friday. Both days look bright and unusually warm for early December. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s. We’ll be chasing record highs both afternoons with at least a few record highs falling in the area.





A cold front will approach the Ozarks by late Friday, bringing a round of cloud cover Friday night. A weak storm system passing by to the south interacting with the front may be able to generate some shower activity near and south of the state line late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Cooler weather will follow the front with afternoon highs only in the 50s. This will be a noticeable change after near record highs, but the drop in highs will only bring us more in line with what’s typical for early December.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and quiet. A stronger storm system will sweep across the middle of the country Sunday. This will push another cold front across the area Sunday afternoon. We’ll likely find partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday and there may be a chance for showers too. Temperatures will head a little higher ahead of the cold front.

Colder air will pour in behind the front making for a chillier day Monday, otherwise, it looks mostly sunny and quiet.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play