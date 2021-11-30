Tuesday, November 30 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 45°

Thursday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 49°

Friday

73° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 73° 44°

Saturday

55° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 55° 41°

Sunday

59° / 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 59° 31°

Monday

50° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 38°

Hourly Forecast

51°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

60°

5 PM
Clear
2%
60°

56°

6 PM
Clear
3%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
4%
49°

49°

11 PM
Clear
4%
49°

We’re going into December on a mild footing and it looks like record highs are within reach Thursday and Friday.

For tonight, we’re in for quiet weather. Waves of clouds will move through the area with temperatures only falling into the 40s. Morning lows Wednesday will be roughly 15° above normal.

Afternoon highs will also be about 15° above normal with temperatures soaring back into the 60s. We’ll start the day with some cloud cover, especially east of Hwy. 65, but it will quickly clear out during the morning.

This is a nice week of weather, but it looks like it’s set to get even nicer Thursday and Friday. Both days look bright and unusually warm for early December. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s. We’ll be chasing record highs both afternoons with at least a few record highs falling in the area.

A cold front will approach the Ozarks by late Friday, bringing a round of cloud cover Friday night. A weak storm system passing by to the south interacting with the front may be able to generate some shower activity near and south of the state line late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Cooler weather will follow the front with afternoon highs only in the 50s. This will be a noticeable change after near record highs, but the drop in highs will only bring us more in line with what’s typical for early December.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and quiet. A stronger storm system will sweep across the middle of the country Sunday. This will push another cold front across the area Sunday afternoon. We’ll likely find partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday and there may be a chance for showers too. Temperatures will head a little higher ahead of the cold front.

Colder air will pour in behind the front making for a chillier day Monday, otherwise, it looks mostly sunny and quiet.

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

