Tuesday, November 30 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 63° 44°

Wednesday

64° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 46°

Thursday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Friday

72° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 51°

Saturday

60° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 45°

Sunday

59° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 59° 30°

Monday

47° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 47° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
54°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
48°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

We’ve had a pleasant last few days across the Ozarks with lots of sunshine and warming temps. A weak cold front is moving through the area today and a sprinkle or two is possible but aside from that, we’ll barely notice it moving through. Winds will switch back around from the NE briefly but it won’t be enough to really usher in any cooler of an airmass. In fact, highs will be similar to where they were yesterday, rising back into the lower and middle 60s. We’re not going to see much sunshine as the upper-level trough associated with the surface front swings through the Upper Mid-west. Sunshine will be with us to start our Tuesday but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Mainly cloudy conditions hold overnight as this disturbance moves eastward with drier air taking back over tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure takes over the heart of the nation and this is going to bring not only more sun but a huge jump in our temps. Highs for our Hump Day will be well above average for this time of the year, but comparable to today, topping out in the mid-60s. Thursday is when the real warmth arrives with southerly flow allowing for our highs to surge back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. Thursday is looking bright but that scenario changes as we end the workweek. Another cold front moves our way late Friday into Saturday and it will bring thickening cloud cover as we end the workweek. Highs remain in the 70s Friday ahead of this boundary but it’s going to erase the milder feel as we progress into the weekend. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday and Sunday both with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air starts to filter back in as we kick-start next week with highs only in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

38°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

40°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

