Tuesday, November 3 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures soared today under sunny skies with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies through most of the night, but there will be an increase in high cloudiness by sunrise. Temperatures will be chilly falling into the 40s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions. High cloudiness looks to thicken up by afternoon making for filtered sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with highs in the 70s again.

Brighter weather returns Thursday with highs back in the 70s. Mostly sunny weather will continue through Saturday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

By Sunday we’ll see an increase in clouds and humidity. Temperatures will remain warm with afternoon readings in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Monday will offer up similar weather with a signal for even warmer temperatures that could approach 80°. This may put some record highs in jeopardy.

A cold front will slide through the area on Tuesday bringing showers and colder temperatures back to the Ozarks. We’ll still need to keep an eye on a chance for stronger storms, but right now it doesn’t look like there will be much instability.

Chillier weather will follow Tuesday’s front with a chance for rain again later in the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low around 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 47°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 75° 47°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 47°

Thursday

74° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 49°

Friday

75° / 48°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 48°

Saturday

74° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 55°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 58°

Monday

78° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 78° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
2%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100