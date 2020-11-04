Tuesday, November 3 Evening Forecast

Temperatures soared today under sunny skies with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies through most of the night, but there will be an increase in high cloudiness by sunrise. Temperatures will be chilly falling into the 40s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions. High cloudiness looks to thicken up by afternoon making for filtered sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with highs in the 70s again.

Brighter weather returns Thursday with highs back in the 70s. Mostly sunny weather will continue through Saturday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

By Sunday we’ll see an increase in clouds and humidity. Temperatures will remain warm with afternoon readings in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Monday will offer up similar weather with a signal for even warmer temperatures that could approach 80°. This may put some record highs in jeopardy.

A cold front will slide through the area on Tuesday bringing showers and colder temperatures back to the Ozarks. We’ll still need to keep an eye on a chance for stronger storms, but right now it doesn’t look like there will be much instability.

Chillier weather will follow Tuesday’s front with a chance for rain again later in the week.