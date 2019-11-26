Tuesday, November 26 Morning Forecast

Potent storm 1 of 2 passes through the Ozarks today: SEVERE RISK this evening, WIND ADVISORY tonight

Potent storm 1 of 2 passes through the Ozarks today.

We’re starting out warm this morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s on southerly winds and increasing clouds.

A few showers will be possible today as the warm front lifts through the Ozarks. We’ll have breezy south winds ahead of the cold front with sustained winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. A dry slot will bring more breaks in the cloud cover to the west — some sunshine and south winds push highs into the upper 60’s, lower 70’s.

By this evening the cold front quickly makes its approach. A line of shower/s storms will swipe from west to east between 5 pm – 10 pm.

This storm is potent and tightly wound, attached to a very strong jet stream. This means we have plenty of wind energy to organize and strengthen storms. However, instability, fuel from heat/ humidity will be there but not overly impressive. Therefore, we’ll carry an isolated severe risk for damaging winds/ isolated tornado mainly east of HWY 65 this evening. Stay weather aware!

The storms quickly exit before midnight and the tightly wound low-pressure center pulls in very gusty, non-thunderstorm winds behind the front.

WIND ADVISORY takes effect at 6 PM lasts until 9 AM — Westerly winds will be sustained 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Take in or tie down any loose objects, holiday decorations!

Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow afternoon as the storm clears, but we’ll stay in the circulation of breezy winds and cooling temps. Highs will be much cooler, stuck in the middle 40’s. Wind gusts ease up, but stay breezy — westerly winds sustained 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

By Thanksgiving, we’ll already start to pull in our next big, potent storm. A swath of rain pulls in from the south ahead of the low on Thursday. With the chilly air in place, we’re looking at a cold rain, maybe some snow flurries. Highs get stuck in the upper 30’s, lower 40’s — a wet, cold turkey day!

By Friday that low gets closer, breezy south winds start to kick and highs warm back into the 50’s despite widespread clouds and showers. The low passes Friday night into Saturday, we’ll keep showers/ storms early on Saturday with gusty winds shifting to the west/ northwest.

Highs pop into the 60’s on Saturday, before tumbling again on the backside of the low. Temperatures on Sunday will be much cooler again in the 40’s. Return travel on Sunday will be dry but windy.

Today's Forecast

