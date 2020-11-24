Tuesday, November 24 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is on the approach and will bring some changes to Ozarks for our Tuesday. One of those is the gusty winds! We could have spots that top out near 35 mph as this disturbance tracks eastward. These winds will be coming in from the south ahead of this front so temps will attempt to warm up, despite the cloud cover. Communities to the south will be warmer with a little less cloud cover, compared to more north. Highs in the metro will rise into the upper 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. Clouds will really thicken up past midday as this area of low pressure closes in on the region. Showers will develop through the day as moisture gets ushered northward. The best chance of rain arrives this evening as the cold front pushes into the viewing area. This is when we’ll have the greatest wind energy and instability which could lead to some severe storms. A Marginal Risk is in place throughout the region meaning a handful of storms could contain gusty winds and some hail. Because of the strong winds, the damaging gusts look to be the main hazard along with the shot for an isolated tornado or two. The best chances for these are still looking early when cells are little more discrete and before they cluster into a line of heavy rain and thunder. This complex of moisture pushes eastward through the overnight with cooler and a little quieter of a Wednesday on tap. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s into early Thanksgiving Eve which is above average for this time of year. Highs tomorrow afternoon will struggle to get to 50° under lots of clouds. Lingering showers are on the docket too as some wraparound moisture tries to filter through. A clearing trend takes over the Show-Me State into Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine on the way along with much warmer temps. Highs will climb well above normal, topping out in the lower 60s. A weak cold front moves through the region on Black Friday, bringing our highs back toward average for this time of year (lower 50s). That disturbance does bring a little more cloud cover but we do clear out heading into the weekend with seasonable readings for Saturday. We’ll be monitoring another storm system which may ride just to our south. If it pushes farther north, it could bring some more showers Sunday. A blast of colder air will take over behind that storm with highs only in the lower to middle 40s Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer