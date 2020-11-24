Tuesday, November 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our next storm system is on the approach and will bring some changes to Ozarks for our Tuesday. One of those is the gusty winds! We could have spots that top out near 35 mph as this disturbance tracks eastward. These winds will be coming in from the south ahead of this front so temps will attempt to warm up, despite the cloud cover. Communities to the south will be warmer with a little less cloud cover, compared to more north. Highs in the metro will rise into the upper 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. Clouds will really thicken up past midday as this area of low pressure closes in on the region. Showers will develop through the day as moisture gets ushered northward. The best chance of rain arrives this evening as the cold front pushes into the viewing area. This is when we’ll have the greatest wind energy and instability which could lead to some severe storms. A Marginal Risk is in place throughout the region meaning a handful of storms could contain gusty winds and some hail. Because of the strong winds, the damaging gusts look to be the main hazard along with the shot for an isolated tornado or two. The best chances for these are still looking early when cells are little more discrete and before they cluster into a line of heavy rain and thunder. This complex of moisture pushes eastward through the overnight with cooler and a little quieter of a Wednesday on tap. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s into early Thanksgiving Eve which is above average for this time of year. Highs tomorrow afternoon will struggle to get to 50° under lots of clouds. Lingering showers are on the docket too as some wraparound moisture tries to filter through. A clearing trend takes over the Show-Me State into Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine on the way along with much warmer temps. Highs will climb well above normal, topping out in the lower 60s. A weak cold front moves through the region on Black Friday, bringing our highs back toward average for this time of year (lower 50s). That disturbance does bring a little more cloud cover but we do clear out heading into the weekend with seasonable readings for Saturday. We’ll be monitoring another storm system which may ride just to our south. If it pushes farther north, it could bring some more showers Sunday. A blast of colder air will take over behind that storm with highs only in the lower to middle 40s Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield Mo

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain with embedded storms early becoming scattered late. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Rain with embedded storms early becoming scattered late. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

41°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 57° 43°

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 47° 30°

Thursday

61° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 61° 40°

Friday

55° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 30°

Saturday

53° / 35°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 53° 35°

Sunday

45° / 25°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 45° 25°

Monday

43° / 21°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 43° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

2 PM
Showers
40%
55°

56°

3 PM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

4 PM
Showers
60%
56°

55°

5 PM
Showers
50%
55°

53°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
53°

52°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
52°

52°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

52°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

51°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
51°

51°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100