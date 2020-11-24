Tuesday, November 24 Evening Forecast

Active weather heading into tonight as a potent storm moves through the region. The weather has been showery and cool this afternoon with breezy southeast winds. This will continue into the evening hours. It looks like the main window for stormy weather will be from 9pm through 4am. Surface-based instability remains the lacking ingredient when it comes to a higher risk of severe weather. A line of storms should move across I-49 between 10 pm and 11 pm, arriving along Hwy. 65 between 11pm and midnight. The line should exit east of Hwy. 63 by 3am to 4am. Locally severe wind gusts will be the main risk with the storms as they move through with the higher risk west of Hwy. 65.

The rain will end from west to east after midnight with some breaks in the clouds developing. By sunrise, colder temperatures and cloudy skies will wrap back in. Temperatures will fall from the 50s at this point, dropping into the 40s where they’ll stay throughout the day Wednesday. Brisk west winds and misty light showers will make for a chilly day ahead of Thanksgiving.

Clouds will clear from the west near sunset on Wednesday with clouds slowly clearing out overnight. This will open the door to freezing temperatures and areas of fog by Thanksgiving morning.

The early fog will gradually give way to sunshine with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Thanksgiving afternoon.

The next front will move through the area early Friday. This will bring a round of morning clouds to the area with sunshine developing by afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Another storm will move through the region over the weekend. Saturday looks bright and chilly with increasing clouds Saturday evening. Clouds and a chance for showers will come with cold temperatures on Sunday.

The storm will help carve out a deep trough across the East by early next week. This will lead to the coldest air of the season so far as we move into December. Expect lows in the low to mid-20s and highs in the low to mid-40s early next week.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain with embedded storms early becoming scattered late. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Rain with embedded storms early becoming scattered late. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 56° 42°

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 47° 30°

Thursday

62° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 40°

Friday

55° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 55° 29°

Saturday

54° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 54° 36°

Sunday

46° / 25°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 46° 25°

Monday

41° / 21°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 41° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
49°

50°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
51°

52°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
52°

52°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
52°

52°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
52°

51°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
51°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

48°

6 AM
Showers
40%
48°

46°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
46°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

