Tuesday, November 24 Evening Forecast

Active weather heading into tonight as a potent storm moves through the region. The weather has been showery and cool this afternoon with breezy southeast winds. This will continue into the evening hours. It looks like the main window for stormy weather will be from 9pm through 4am. Surface-based instability remains the lacking ingredient when it comes to a higher risk of severe weather. A line of storms should move across I-49 between 10 pm and 11 pm, arriving along Hwy. 65 between 11pm and midnight. The line should exit east of Hwy. 63 by 3am to 4am. Locally severe wind gusts will be the main risk with the storms as they move through with the higher risk west of Hwy. 65.

The rain will end from west to east after midnight with some breaks in the clouds developing. By sunrise, colder temperatures and cloudy skies will wrap back in. Temperatures will fall from the 50s at this point, dropping into the 40s where they’ll stay throughout the day Wednesday. Brisk west winds and misty light showers will make for a chilly day ahead of Thanksgiving.

Clouds will clear from the west near sunset on Wednesday with clouds slowly clearing out overnight. This will open the door to freezing temperatures and areas of fog by Thanksgiving morning.

The early fog will gradually give way to sunshine with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Thanksgiving afternoon.

The next front will move through the area early Friday. This will bring a round of morning clouds to the area with sunshine developing by afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Another storm will move through the region over the weekend. Saturday looks bright and chilly with increasing clouds Saturday evening. Clouds and a chance for showers will come with cold temperatures on Sunday.

The storm will help carve out a deep trough across the East by early next week. This will lead to the coldest air of the season so far as we move into December. Expect lows in the low to mid-20s and highs in the low to mid-40s early next week.