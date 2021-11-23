Tuesday, November 23 Evening Forecast

Thanksgiving Day is now within our sights. The good news is that weather conditions look good for holiday travel on Wednesday, the bad news is that the mild weather we’ll be enjoying won’t last into Thanksgiving Day.

High cloudiness will start streaming into the area later tonight ahead of an approaching storm. The increase in clouds and breezy southerly winds will make for a warmer night tonight with temperatures only falling into the 40s.

Clouds and a little bit of sunshine Wednesday morning will give way to cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s with gusty southerly winds throughout the day.

If you’re hitting the roads Wednesday, you shouldn’t have to worry about wet roads. That will hold off until Wednesday night.

The rain will creep in by mid to late evening, continuing until about sunrise on Thanksgiving Day. Rain amounts generally be between a quarter and a half an inch. This will double our monthly rainfall total for November, a month that has been very dry across the Ozarks.

Colder air will pour into the area Thanksgiving morning with clouds lingering through the morning hours. There may be some peaks of sunshine later in the morning, but skies really won’t clear until the afternoon hours. All in all, it looks like a cold Thanksgiving with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s and that will come with gusty northwest winds.

Clear skies Thursday night and easing winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning. The morning cold on Friday will give way to a sunny and chilly day. Winds will switch around to the southwest with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will rebound through Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 60s. Skies look bright with a bit of high cloudiness moving through.

It’s a see-saw scenario with chillier weather expected Sunday behind the cold front. Temperatures will rebound again early next week ahead of yet another cold front.