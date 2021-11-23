Tuesday, November 23 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 44°

Wednesday

65° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 65° 34°

Thursday

42° / 23°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 42° 23°

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

61° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 34°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 33°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

8 PM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
52°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
56°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
2%
57°

59°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
59°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
60°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
59°

Thanksgiving Day is now within our sights. The good news is that weather conditions look good for holiday travel on Wednesday, the bad news is that the mild weather we’ll be enjoying won’t last into Thanksgiving Day.

High cloudiness will start streaming into the area later tonight ahead of an approaching storm. The increase in clouds and breezy southerly winds will make for a warmer night tonight with temperatures only falling into the 40s.

Clouds and a little bit of sunshine Wednesday morning will give way to cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s with gusty southerly winds throughout the day.

If you’re hitting the roads Wednesday, you shouldn’t have to worry about wet roads. That will hold off until Wednesday night.

The rain will creep in by mid to late evening, continuing until about sunrise on Thanksgiving Day. Rain amounts generally be between a quarter and a half an inch. This will double our monthly rainfall total for November, a month that has been very dry across the Ozarks.

Colder air will pour into the area Thanksgiving morning with clouds lingering through the morning hours. There may be some peaks of sunshine later in the morning, but skies really won’t clear until the afternoon hours. All in all, it looks like a cold Thanksgiving with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s and that will come with gusty northwest winds.

Clear skies Thursday night and easing winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning. The morning cold on Friday will give way to a sunny and chilly day. Winds will switch around to the southwest with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will rebound through Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 60s. Skies look bright with a bit of high cloudiness moving through.

It’s a see-saw scenario with chillier weather expected Sunday behind the cold front. Temperatures will rebound again early next week ahead of yet another cold front.

Clear

Springfield Mo

53°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 20 mph.
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

