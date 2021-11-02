Tuesday, November 2 Morning Forecast

As one disturbance exits off to the east, our attention shifts to another area of low pressure that will bring the potential for a few showers throughout the next 24. Showers will be possible late today, especially south of the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline. The track of this storm system will really favor areas south of Springfield for moisture as the low will dive through Arkansas. We’ll keep the threat for a few showers overnight with a couple of sprinkles lingering early Wednesday as this wave of moisture departs. Sunshine will likely peek out from behind the clouds at times, especially north of Springfield where drier air will be filtering in. Expect highs to remain chilly though in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay well below average for our Hump Day, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll still need a jacket but it will be more pleasant late in the day thanks to a little more sunshine. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze are on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Sunshine returns by Thursday as high pressure starts to build back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with temps finally back around average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. The milder air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings back in the 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer