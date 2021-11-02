Tuesday, November 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

45° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 45° 35°

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 30°

Thursday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 36°

Friday

54° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 38°

Saturday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 41°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Monday

70° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
37°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
39°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
41°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
45°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
44°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
42°

41°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
41°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
40°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
39°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
39°

As one disturbance exits off to the east, our attention shifts to another area of low pressure that will bring the potential for a few showers throughout the next 24. Showers will be possible late today, especially south of the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline. The track of this storm system will really favor areas south of Springfield for moisture as the low will dive through Arkansas. We’ll keep the threat for a few showers overnight with a couple of sprinkles lingering early Wednesday as this wave of moisture departs. Sunshine will likely peek out from behind the clouds at times, especially north of Springfield where drier air will be filtering in. Expect highs to remain chilly though in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay well below average for our Hump Day, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll still need a jacket but it will be more pleasant late in the day thanks to a little more sunshine. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze are on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Sunshine returns by Thursday as high pressure starts to build back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with temps finally back around average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. The milder air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings back in the 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

38°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

41°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

40°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
35°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

39°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100