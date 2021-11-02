Tuesday, November 2 Evening Forecast

The winter chill continues to hang on. Sunshine Tuesday was a welcome sight in areas that saw it, but another round of rain is on the way, at least for some.

Light rain and drizzle will streak east out of Oklahoma this evening with a sharp cutoff between areas that see a wet night and those that won’t. It looks like the cutoff will be a line from Lamar, MO, to Alton, MO. South of that line light rain and drizzle will set in this evening and continue through about sunrise Wednesday. North of that line conditions will remain dry and mostly cloudy. There’s a chance that some wet snowflakes may try to mix in some of the higher elevation areas of Northern Arkansas toward morning.

The rain will exit Northern Arkansas shortly after sunrise with cloudy skies gradually giving way to partly cloudy skies from north to south. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs ranging from the low 50s north to mid to upper 40s south.

A Freeze Watch has been posted for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 for Thursday morning. This is where freezing temperatures are most likely and where skies will remain mostly clear. Further west, it looks like some cloudiness will hang around throughout the night preventing temperatures from dipping below freezing.

A few clouds will likely linger into Thursday, but skies as a whole will be mostly clear with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Another light freeze is expected Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be warming up. Highs in the low 60s Saturday will give way to highs near 70° Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into Monday with low 70s common across much of the area along with sunny skies.

Clouds will roll in Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures a little cooler, but still mild. The next storm will take shape to the west by Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll have to keep an eye on some severe weather potential with this storm as it moves through if timing and instability levels become more favorable.