Tuesday, November 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 49° 37°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 49° 32°

Thursday

51° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 31°

Friday

55° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 36°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 41°

Sunday

69° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 46°

Monday

71° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 71° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
39°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
40°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
41°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
44°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

The winter chill continues to hang on. Sunshine Tuesday was a welcome sight in areas that saw it, but another round of rain is on the way, at least for some.

Light rain and drizzle will streak east out of Oklahoma this evening with a sharp cutoff between areas that see a wet night and those that won’t. It looks like the cutoff will be a line from Lamar, MO, to Alton, MO. South of that line light rain and drizzle will set in this evening and continue through about sunrise Wednesday. North of that line conditions will remain dry and mostly cloudy. There’s a chance that some wet snowflakes may try to mix in some of the higher elevation areas of Northern Arkansas toward morning.

The rain will exit Northern Arkansas shortly after sunrise with cloudy skies gradually giving way to partly cloudy skies from north to south. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs ranging from the low 50s north to mid to upper 40s south.

A Freeze Watch has been posted for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 for Thursday morning. This is where freezing temperatures are most likely and where skies will remain mostly clear. Further west, it looks like some cloudiness will hang around throughout the night preventing temperatures from dipping below freezing.

A few clouds will likely linger into Thursday, but skies as a whole will be mostly clear with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Another light freeze is expected Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be warming up. Highs in the low 60s Saturday will give way to highs near 70° Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into Monday with low 70s common across much of the area along with sunny skies.

Clouds will roll in Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures a little cooler, but still mild. The next storm will take shape to the west by Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll have to keep an eye on some severe weather potential with this storm as it moves through if timing and instability levels become more favorable.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

46°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Harrison

44°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

45°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

