Tuesday, November 19 Morning Forecast

Today will be gorgeous!!!

High pressure takes control, keeping skies blue and bright. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon, highs pop into the low to middle 60’s on south and west winds.

Not as cold tonight, temperatures stay afloat in the middle 40’s under mostly clear skies.

We’ll be warm and breezy again tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Expect southerly winds to gust to 30 mph, pushing highs into the middle / upper 60’s! We’ll start out sunny, but find an increase in clouds late in the day as our front approaches.

Showers will break out late Wednesday to the west, with rain expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Our front stalls Thursday into Friday, leaving a steady rain and widespread showers likely. Rain totals could approach 1″ near the front south of I-44.

It still looks like this system is slow and cut-off from Canadian air. This leaves showers lingering until Friday, and a cooldown coming in its way — but not Arctic cold. Temperatures stay warm on Thursday in the 60’s, but become chilly on Friday in the 40’s.

As rain exits and temperatures dip towards freezing Friday night, we could have a few flurries wrap around the low, no impact is expected.

Skies clear out on Saturday but temperatures stay chilly with the cooler air mass in place, highs stay in the 40’s. A gradual warming trend resumes with sunshine early next week.