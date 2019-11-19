Tuesday, November 19 Morning Forecast

Beautiful sunshine today, warm 60's through Thursday

Today will be gorgeous!!!

High pressure takes control, keeping skies blue and bright. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon, highs pop into the low to middle 60’s on south and west winds.

Not as cold tonight, temperatures stay afloat in the middle 40’s under mostly clear skies.

We’ll be warm and breezy again tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Expect southerly winds to gust to 30 mph, pushing highs into the middle / upper 60’s! We’ll start out sunny, but find an increase in clouds late in the day as our front approaches.

Showers will break out late Wednesday to the west, with rain expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Our front stalls Thursday into Friday, leaving a steady rain and widespread showers likely. Rain totals could approach 1″ near the front south of I-44.

It still looks like this system is slow and cut-off from Canadian air. This leaves showers lingering until Friday, and a cooldown coming in its way — but not Arctic cold. Temperatures stay warm on Thursday in the 60’s, but become chilly on Friday in the 40’s.

As rain exits and temperatures dip towards freezing Friday night, we could have a few flurries wrap around the low, no impact is expected.

Skies clear out on Saturday but temperatures stay chilly with the cooler air mass in place, highs stay in the 40’s. A gradual warming trend resumes with sunshine early next week.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Generally clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 44°

Wednesday

67° / 54°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 20% 67° 54°

Thursday

65° / 36°
Showers
Showers 60% 65° 36°

Friday

41° / 29°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 41° 29°

Saturday

45° / 28°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 45° 28°

Sunday

58° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 37°

Monday

63° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
10%
48°

46°

9 PM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

46°

11 PM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

3 AM
Clear
10%
45°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

