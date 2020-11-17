Tuesday, November 17 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been keeping its grasp over the region throughout the last 48 hours which has kept us quiet and sunny. That trend continues today with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Temperatures this morning will start on the cold side with the help of the clear sky and fairly calm conditions. We quickly climb into the 50s by lunchtime before rising into the lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be milder with the southerly breeze increasing a bit. This will prevent our temps from dropping as much as they have in previous nights. More warmth and sunshine are on tap for Wednesday as this ridge of high pressure builds in. Temps will surge back into the upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s likely to our south. Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout much of the Ozarks. The winds will be stronger Wednesday and Thursday from the south which will help our temps really warm up. With the dry air in play, we’ll also have an elevated fire risk so avoid that outdoor burning if you can. We begin to see some changes on Friday as the sunshine fades and clouds take over. This thanks to our next system which moves in just in time for the weekend. Overcast conditions are on the docket for Saturday with highs remaining well above average, in the upper 60s. Rain showers will likely develop by late in the day and continue through a good chunk of our Sunday. The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as moisture streams northward. A cold front will swing through the region as this disturbance tracks through. which will bring falling temps through Sunday. Expect highs to only be in the mid-50s early in the day, and then dipping into the 40s by afternoon. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes back over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the middle 50s which is near normal for late November.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer