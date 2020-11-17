Tuesday, November 17 Morning Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure has been keeping its grasp over the region throughout the last 48 hours which has kept us quiet and sunny. That trend continues today with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Temperatures this morning will start on the cold side with the help of the clear sky and fairly calm conditions. We quickly climb into the 50s by lunchtime before rising into the lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be milder with the southerly breeze increasing a bit. This will prevent our temps from dropping as much as they have in previous nights. More warmth and sunshine are on tap for Wednesday as this ridge of high pressure builds in. Temps will surge back into the upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s likely to our south. Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout much of the Ozarks. The winds will be stronger Wednesday and Thursday from the south which will help our temps really warm up. With the dry air in play, we’ll also have an elevated fire risk so avoid that outdoor burning if you can. We begin to see some changes on Friday as the sunshine fades and clouds take over. This thanks to our next system which moves in just in time for the weekend. Overcast conditions are on the docket for Saturday with highs remaining well above average, in the upper 60s. Rain showers will likely develop by late in the day and continue through a good chunk of our Sunday. The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as moisture streams northward. A cold front will swing through the region as this disturbance tracks through. which will bring falling temps through Sunday. Expect highs to only be in the mid-50s early in the day, and then dipping into the 40s by afternoon. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes back over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the middle 50s which is near normal for late November.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds S at 8 to 18 mph.
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds S at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 40°

Wednesday

67° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 47°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 0% 74° 52°

Friday

69° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Saturday

68° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 68° 51°

Sunday

55° / 34°
Showers
Showers 60% 55° 34°

Monday

55° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 55° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

6 AM
Clear
0%
32°

33°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100