Tuesday, November 17 Evening Forecast

Our seasonable temperatures today will see a surge in the coming days as warmer weather takes over in the lead-up to the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find temperatures running a bit warmer than previous nights as winds pick up out of the south. The coldest readings will be found over areas south of the interstate where winds will tend to stay lighter longer.

Another day filled with sunshine is on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will head higher too as winds pick up out of the south and get rather breezy. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s with upper 60s over parts of Southwest Missouri.





Temperatures will continue to climb into Thursday with sunshine and windy weather expected. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph near and north of the interstate with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Springfield will flirt with the record high of 76°, but will likely fall a few degrees short.







The increased wind speeds and dry air will also lead to an elevated fire danger Thursday and Wednesday as well. It would be best to avoid any burning on both days.

Moisture will creep back in Friday and Saturday leading to a bit more humidity and an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will continue to be very mild for late November with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will push southeast across the area early in the day Sunday bringing rain and colder temperatures back to the area. Highs will be in the morning ahead of the front with temperatures falling from the 50s back into the 40s behind the front. The rain will begin as the front moves through, continuing throughout the rest of the morning before tapering off from the northwest during the afternoon.

It looks like another widespread, soaking rainfall with totals generally between half an inch and an inch. It looks like the higher amounts will tend to be north of the interstate.





Clouds may linger into early Monday before giving way to sunny and chilly conditions. Temperatures will start climbing again on Tuesday.