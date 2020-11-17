Tuesday, November 17 Evening Forecast

Our seasonable temperatures today will see a surge in the coming days as warmer weather takes over in the lead-up to the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find temperatures running a bit warmer than previous nights as winds pick up out of the south. The coldest readings will be found over areas south of the interstate where winds will tend to stay lighter longer.

Another day filled with sunshine is on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will head higher too as winds pick up out of the south and get rather breezy. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s with upper 60s over parts of Southwest Missouri.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Thursday with sunshine and windy weather expected. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph near and north of the interstate with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Springfield will flirt with the record high of 76°, but will likely fall a few degrees short.

The increased wind speeds and dry air will also lead to an elevated fire danger Thursday and Wednesday as well. It would be best to avoid any burning on both days.

Moisture will creep back in Friday and Saturday leading to a bit more humidity and an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will continue to be very mild for late November with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will push southeast across the area early in the day Sunday bringing rain and colder temperatures back to the area. Highs will be in the morning ahead of the front with temperatures falling from the 50s back into the 40s behind the front. The rain will begin as the front moves through, continuing throughout the rest of the morning before tapering off from the northwest during the afternoon.

It looks like another widespread, soaking rainfall with totals generally between half an inch and an inch. It looks like the higher amounts will tend to be north of the interstate.

Clouds may linger into early Monday before giving way to sunny and chilly conditions. Temperatures will start climbing again on Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds S at 8 to 18 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 39F. Winds S at 8 to 18 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low near 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 39°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 61° 39°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 0% 67° 50°

Thursday

74° / 53°
Mainly sunny and windy
Mainly sunny and windy 0% 74° 53°

Friday

71° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 54°

Saturday

71° / 54°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 10% 71° 54°

Sunday

54° / 33°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 54° 33°

Monday

53° / 35°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 53° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

