Tuesday, November 16 Morning Forecast

The warmer trend continues as we progress through the early part of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure keeps its hold over the region. Temperatures continue to warm as we head into the afternoon with conditions looking unseasonably mild. Afternoon readings will be nearly 20° above average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid-70s. A stronger SW wind will develop too, which will keep the warmer air streaming into the viewing area. The breeze will be sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts a little higher than that. This stronger flow is coming in ahead of a cold front which is slated to move through the region Thursday. This boundary also brings the chance for more moisture with showers on the table Wednesday afternoon. As the front continues to slide off to the southeast into the wee hours of our Thursday, winds quickly turn around from the northwest. Cooler air will then filter back into the Upper Midwest with highs tumbling into the mid and upper 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine though as drier air takes back over. High pressure keeps its hold over the area through the end of the workweek with temps staying seasonably cool on Friday. Another cold front looks to move toward us by Sunday and we could see a few showers as this boundary moves across the Ozarks. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover as this disturbance moves in too with highs in the 50s and 60s both Saturday and Sunday. This front clears the viewing area late Sunday night with drier and much chillier conditions on tap by the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer