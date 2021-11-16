Tuesday, November 16 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 56°

Wednesday

66° / 32°
Showers
Showers 30% 66° 32°

Thursday

48° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 26°

Friday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 36°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 41°

Sunday

56° / 31°
Showers
Showers 30% 56° 31°

Monday

45° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 45° 25°

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Clear/Wind
2%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
2%
66°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
61°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

65°

11 AM
Few Showers
33%
65°

63°

12 PM
Showers
44%
63°

56°

1 PM
Showers
47%
56°

53°

2 PM
Showers
41%
53°

50°

3 PM
Showers
41%
50°

48°

4 PM
Showers
37%
48°

48°

5 PM
Showers
38%
48°

46°

6 PM
Showers
40%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

Toasty temperatures Tuesday came to a close with one record high set in Springfield and others challenged. Springfield hit 78° Tuesday afternoon, toppling the record high of 77° set in 2016.

Conditions tonight will remain mostly clear and quiet with increasing clouds by morning. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s, pretty close to what are average highs this time of the year.

Temperatures Wednesday will quickly climb into the 60s, reaching a high of about 66° near noon. This will be just ahead of a cold front that will bring a quick round of rain along the front. Patchy light showers will continue behind the front Wednesday afternoon with temperatures quickly falling back into the 40s. Winds will be brisk out of the north behind the front, and this will drive wind chills into the upper 30s by late afternoon.

The damp weather will make a quick exit Wednesday evening with clearing skies by morning. Temperatures will continue to slide to around freezing to start the day Thursday.

Thursday’s weather looks bright and crisp with highs in the upper 40s. A hard freeze will follow for Friday morning as readings dip into the 20s.

Friday will remain crisp and quiet with increasing high cloudiness later in the day.

Temperatures will be on the way back up this weekend ahead of a cold front. Skies look partly sunny on Saturday with temperatures climbing to near 60°. A cold front will slide through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance at a few light showers. Temperatures will be cool, but pretty close to normal.

A surge of colder air will move in Sunday night setting us up for a cold start to the holiday week. Monday looks bright with highs in the 40s. Another hard freeze will follow for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start heading higher Tuesday as winds switch around to the south.

Another cold front will move through Wednesday, possibly impacting travel with some wet weather. Temperatures will be trending colder by Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. It looks like we may hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day, but it’s currently looking dry.

Clear/Wind

Springfield Mo

66°F Clear/Wind Feels like 66°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

