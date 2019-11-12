Tuesday, November 12 Morning Forecast

BRRRR!! We’re waking to a frigid, near-record cold start this morning! Lows are dipping into the teens with wind chills near/ below 0 degrees! Bundle up at the bus stop. Dress in layers to keep you warmer. Make sure extremities like fingers, nose, and ears are covered. Frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes or less!

Our Arctic high-pressure center stays in control today, keeping us sunny and bright but bitterly cold. Temperatures will struggle to make it to the freezing mark. Many highs get stuck in the upper 20’s! For Springfield, I’m forecasting a high of 27 degrees, the record cold high is 21 degrees (1911)!

The Arctic high starts to nudge eastward tonight, kicking southerly winds across the Ozarks. It will still be frigid tonight with lows in the teens and 20’s. Wake-up wind chills will be in the single digits.

Southerly winds become steady tomorrow, kicking the cold air out. Temperatures will be warmer, but still well below average. Highs make it into the low to middle 40’s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday a cold front comes through dry, but winds shift back to the north taking another cool shot into the Ozarks. Temperatures get colder again with highs in the upper 30’s, lower 40’s despite sunshine.

Our gradual warming trend resumes on Friday through the weekend. There is a small chance of light showers as a weak system passes nearby on Sunday.