Tuesday, November 12 Evening Forecast

We’ll stay in the deep freeze through tonight. The arctic high that delivered record cold to the area this morning will slide east of the Ozarks overnight.

The cold this morning was not only record-setting but also about as cold as you can find in the records for so early in the season. Springfield hit 9° this morning, tying the record low set in 1911. The record low was also tied in Joplin at 11°. New record lows were set in Vichy and West Plains, shattering the old record low of 16° that was set in 1976.

We’ll have to endure another bitterly cold night with temperatures quickly falling into the upper teens this evening. Skies will remain clear with winds increasing out of the southeast. This will cause the temperature tumble to stall with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

Another dose of sunshine can be expected Wednesday and it will come with a big pop in temperatures as the arctic air mass gets shoved out of the area. Temperatures will remain chilly though with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty too out of the southwest, driving wind chills down into the 30s.

A cold front will arrive with a bit of cloud cover late Wednesday night with some cloud cover lingering into Thursday morning before skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will be chilly with temperatures struggling to warm into the low 40s.

The warming trend resumes on Friday after a very cold morning with lows near 20°. Sunshine will be abundant with light winds on Friday and with afternoon highs near 50°, it should be the nicest day of the workweek.

Weekend weather looks quiet and cool. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Sunday looks cloudier with a slight chance for showers as a weak front pushes in. Another weak front will follow on Monday with skies remaining rather cloudy. Temperatures will remain cool too.

The pattern finally turns mild on Tuesday as sunshine and southerly winds push temperatures into the 60s.