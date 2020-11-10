Tuesday, November 10 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A cold front sitting to our north and west will move in today, bringing tumbling temperatures and some light showers.

The cold front we have been talking about will finally push through as early as sunrise to our north and west. It will move through Springfield closer to lunchtime. This will bring the chance of light to heavy showers and cooler temperatures behind the front. We will top off in the 70’s before that front comes in. So, I expect falling temperatures during the afternoon. One or two storms could bring some gusty winds but the overall severe threat looks low. The healthier threat is to our north and east. That front will move out during the evening leaving behind 30’s for Tuesday night.

Wednesday for Veterans Day will be more seasonal. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonal as well. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with sunshine Thursday and increasing clouds Friday. Showers will move on Friday night.

Another round of showers will be possible on Saturday with temperatures in the 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.

Sunday and Monday looks sunny with temperatures in the 60’s to start our work week.

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 32°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday

61° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Thursday

65° / 37°
A few clouds
Friday

58° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Saturday

61° / 47°
Chance of showers
Sunday

65° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Monday

61° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
42%
68°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
69%
70°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
91%
70°

61°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
91%
61°

55°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
55°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
55°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
52°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

9 PM
Clear
10%
43°

41°

10 PM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
10%
40°

38°

12 AM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
10%
37°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

