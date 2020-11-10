Tuesday, November 10 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A cold front sitting to our north and west will move in today, bringing tumbling temperatures and some light showers.

The cold front we have been talking about will finally push through as early as sunrise to our north and west. It will move through Springfield closer to lunchtime. This will bring the chance of light to heavy showers and cooler temperatures behind the front. We will top off in the 70’s before that front comes in. So, I expect falling temperatures during the afternoon. One or two storms could bring some gusty winds but the overall severe threat looks low. The healthier threat is to our north and east. That front will move out during the evening leaving behind 30’s for Tuesday night.

Wednesday for Veterans Day will be more seasonal. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonal as well. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with sunshine Thursday and increasing clouds Friday. Showers will move on Friday night.

Another round of showers will be possible on Saturday with temperatures in the 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.

Sunday and Monday looks sunny with temperatures in the 60’s to start our work week.