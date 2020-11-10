Tuesday, November 10 Evening Forecast

A cold front swept across the area during the day Tuesday. It brought showers and a quick drop in temperatures. Ahead of the front temperatures were in the low 70s, but quickly dropped back into the upper 40s during the afternoon. The front also brought strong winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph along the front as it moved through. The focus now is on cool and quiet weather for the rest of the week with some rain over the weekend.

For tonight, the last of the clouds will move out this evening with frosty and freezing conditions by sunrise Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon on Veterans Day. It should feel pretty nice with sunny skies and very light winds throughout the day.





Temperatures won’t be as cold Thursday night but still may manage to get down to near freezing over the Eastern Ozarks where winds will stay light through much of the night. Temperatures will remain above freezing further west.

A sunny morning Thursday will give way to a few afternoon clouds as a cold front pushes east into the area. Southerly winds and sunshine will push afternoon highs into the 60s across the area with the warmest readings west of Hwy. 65.





We’ll finish the week on a chilly note. Clouds will be on the increase, especially by late in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.

The next storm will approach the area by Saturday. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will break out Friday night and continue into Saturday morning as warmer air spreads north. There could be some afternoon sun, pushing temperatures into the 60s for highs. A cold front will push through Sunday morning with some additional shower activity possible late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Colder air will be pouring into the area Sunday with chillier readings to the northwest and warmer readings in the 60s to the southeast. Skies will become sunny.

Clear and seasonable weather will follow the front for Monday into Tuesday. In fact, it looks like will continue throughout the remainder of the week as well.