Tuesday, May 5 Morning Forecast

Clearing skies today, cool late-week





Our strong cold front from yesterday is to the southeast. It left behind wind damage for communities like Lebanon, Seymour, and Mansfield. Straight-line wind damage mangled metal, toppled trees, and took down power lines.

A few clouds are left behind that front this morning. Expect clouds to clear this afternoon giving way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s.

Quiet and chilly tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 40’s.

By Wednesday high pressure remains in control. Expect a few clouds and highs in the upper 60’s.

A hiccup rolls through by Thursday, expect a few showers late with highs in the upper 60’s. No severe weather is expected. Rain could linger into Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Behind that front temperatures get chilly! Highs on Friday get stuck in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Overnight lows could get into the upper 30’s by Saturday morning.

A cool air mass hangs around through the weekend with highs in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.

Overcast

Springfield

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

67° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 43°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 67° 49°

Friday

62° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 62° 38°

Saturday

65° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

63° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 63° 43°

Monday

65° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
10%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
10%
48°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

