Tuesday, May 5 Morning Forecast

Our strong cold front from yesterday is to the southeast. It left behind wind damage for communities like Lebanon, Seymour, and Mansfield. Straight-line wind damage mangled metal, toppled trees, and took down power lines.

A few clouds are left behind that front this morning. Expect clouds to clear this afternoon giving way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s.

Quiet and chilly tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 40’s.

By Wednesday high pressure remains in control. Expect a few clouds and highs in the upper 60’s.

A hiccup rolls through by Thursday, expect a few showers late with highs in the upper 60’s. No severe weather is expected. Rain could linger into Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Behind that front temperatures get chilly! Highs on Friday get stuck in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Overnight lows could get into the upper 30’s by Saturday morning.

A cool air mass hangs around through the weekend with highs in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.