Tuesday, May 5 Evening Forecast

We’re shifting gears from active weather to a cooler and somewhat quieter pattern. We enjoyed the beginnings of this today with bright skies and mild temperatures. Cooler days lie ahead though with a broad trough setting up over the Eastern U.S. This will unleash some chilly air for May across the Eastern U.S. The cooler pattern will limit Gulf input when storms move through, keeping severe weather away for a while.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Clouds will roll in by sunrise with a slight chance for a sprinkle. Clouds will slip out during the morning with the remainder of the day looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It looks like there will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower northeast of Springfield during the afternoon.

Another chilly morning will follow on Thursday with morning sunshine giving way to clouds. Showers will move in by the end of the day with showers and some thunder possible overnight. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall amounts will be heavy with a general half an inch to 1″ expected.

Light showers or drizzle will linger into Friday morning with clearing skies by noon. Afternoon sun will come with chilly afternoon highs near 60°.

A cold night will follow with lows in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll stay a little above record lows for the date, but will still be nearly 25° colder than normal.

Saturday looks gorgeous with sunny skies most of the day along with comfortably cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Another front will sweep through on Sunday with some clouds. Rain chances look very low at this time. Temperatures will remain cool for May with highs in the mid 60s.

The cool pattern will continue into the first half of next week. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible by evening. Tuesday looks like it will be cool and showery with a front to the south. Temperatures may only warm into the 50s for highs.

The pattern should switch back to a warm mode later in the week.

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 64° 41°

Thursday

66° / 48°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 66° 48°

Friday

60° / 37°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 60° 37°

Saturday

65° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 45°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 64° 40°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
10%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
10%
48°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
61°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

