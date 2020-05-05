Tuesday, May 5 Evening Forecast

We’re shifting gears from active weather to a cooler and somewhat quieter pattern. We enjoyed the beginnings of this today with bright skies and mild temperatures. Cooler days lie ahead though with a broad trough setting up over the Eastern U.S. This will unleash some chilly air for May across the Eastern U.S. The cooler pattern will limit Gulf input when storms move through, keeping severe weather away for a while.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Clouds will roll in by sunrise with a slight chance for a sprinkle. Clouds will slip out during the morning with the remainder of the day looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It looks like there will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower northeast of Springfield during the afternoon.

Another chilly morning will follow on Thursday with morning sunshine giving way to clouds. Showers will move in by the end of the day with showers and some thunder possible overnight. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall amounts will be heavy with a general half an inch to 1″ expected.

Light showers or drizzle will linger into Friday morning with clearing skies by noon. Afternoon sun will come with chilly afternoon highs near 60°.

A cold night will follow with lows in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll stay a little above record lows for the date, but will still be nearly 25° colder than normal.

Saturday looks gorgeous with sunny skies most of the day along with comfortably cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Another front will sweep through on Sunday with some clouds. Rain chances look very low at this time. Temperatures will remain cool for May with highs in the mid 60s.

The cool pattern will continue into the first half of next week. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible by evening. Tuesday looks like it will be cool and showery with a front to the south. Temperatures may only warm into the 50s for highs.

The pattern should switch back to a warm mode later in the week.