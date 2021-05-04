Tuesday, May 4 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been tracking through the region and this is the culprit of the strong to severe storms that we’ve been seeing through the night. The activity early today should be non-severe but a few strong storms are still possible early on. As northerly winds take over behind the cold front, temps start to tumble. We’ll likely awaken to the upper 50s and low 60s with readings in the 50s during the afternoon.

Drier air does move in behind the front as high pressure moves in. This brings a return to the sunshine but it won’t last too long. Another disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday but most of us will stay dry. As this wave slides eastward, widely scattered showers will still be possible to end the workweek.

Temperatures try and rebound though on Friday ahead of our next cold front which arrives late Saturday. As a result, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for the first half of the weekend. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer.

Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying seasonable, in the lower 70s. Our pattern looks to remain more active as we progress into the second week of the month. An area of low pressure moves our way to kick-start the workweek bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

62°F Fog Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Rolla

60°F Rain Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Storms
Storms 70% 59° 39°

Wednesday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 66° 45°

Thursday

66° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 66° 42°

Friday

68° / 54°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 68° 54°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 40% 73° 58°

Sunday

70° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 70° 50°

Monday

67° / 48°
Showers
Showers 30% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Rain
87%
58°

58°

8 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

9 AM
Showers
42%
57°

55°

10 AM
Showers
51%
55°

54°

11 AM
Rain
71%
54°

53°

12 PM
Rain
77%
53°

53°

1 PM
Rain
81%
53°

52°

2 PM
Rain
85%
52°

52°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
52°

53°

4 PM
Showers
46%
53°

53°

5 PM
Showers
36%
53°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

8 PM
Sunny
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
6%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
6%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
6%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
6%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
8%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
6%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
9%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
6%
41°

