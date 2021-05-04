Tuesday, May 4 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been tracking through the region and this is the culprit of the strong to severe storms that we’ve been seeing through the night. The activity early today should be non-severe but a few strong storms are still possible early on. As northerly winds take over behind the cold front, temps start to tumble. We’ll likely awaken to the upper 50s and low 60s with readings in the 50s during the afternoon.





Drier air does move in behind the front as high pressure moves in. This brings a return to the sunshine but it won’t last too long. Another disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday but most of us will stay dry. As this wave slides eastward, widely scattered showers will still be possible to end the workweek.

Temperatures try and rebound though on Friday ahead of our next cold front which arrives late Saturday. As a result, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for the first half of the weekend. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer.

Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying seasonable, in the lower 70s. Our pattern looks to remain more active as we progress into the second week of the month. An area of low pressure moves our way to kick-start the workweek bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer