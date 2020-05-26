Tuesday, May 26 Morning Forecast

Unsettled pattern remains, scattered storm chances continue

We’re starting out with some showers/ rumbles of thunder this morning. The pattern stays active today through Friday.

A big upper-level low will develop to our southwest over the Texas Panhandle. Like the storm that kept us cloudy last week, this storm will become cut-off, or detached from the jet stream. When that happens, the storm is thrown off its highway and there is nothing to kick it out or move it along. Therefore, it will maintain control of our weather for the next few days.

With the storm positioned to our south, that will keep the door open to Gulf of Mexico moisture and storm chances coming. Expect scattered showers/ storms daily with a warm and muggy air mass keeping highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

While this set-up will keep us wet, because it is detached from the jet stream (our main source of wind energy), it is not conducive to severe weather. While thunder and heavy rain are likely, we are not concerned about severe weather this week.

However, with soils saturated, rivers aggravated, and a high water table, flooding will be a concern. Expect any swollen or rising rivers to continue rising. Any low-water crossings already inundated could get worse. Another 1-2″ rain is possible through Friday. If you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!

The storm finally kicks to the east on Friday. We’ll start with some showers and find some clearing skies in the afternoon. High pressure takes over this weekend bringing much welcomed sunshine. Expect sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees through Monday!

Overcast

Springfield

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
60°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 76° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 63°

Friday

75° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 75° 56°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 55°

Sunday

79° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 58°

Monday

81° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

64°

7 AM
Showers
40%
64°

68°

8 AM
Few Showers
40%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
40%
69°

69°

10 AM
Showers
40%
69°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

63°

3 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

4 AM
Showers
50%
63°

