Tuesday, May 26 Evening Forecast

Wet pattern continues for a couple of more days compliments of a cut-off storm swirling over the region. Showers and thunderstorms have been focused over the Eastern Ozarks this afternoon. This area of rain will back up overnight tonight shifting back to the west. Rain will spread back into areas near and east of Hwy. 65. West of Hwy. 65 it will remain mostly dry. Drier air will also try to work into areas west of Hwy. 65 tonight leading to cooler overnight lows there.

The combination of the cut-off upper-level storm and stalled front at the surface will lead to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon on Wednesday. The set-up won’t change much into Thursday leading to another batch of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A cold front pressing southeast through the area Thursday night will finally start to clear out the rain and humidity.

Rain totals over the next couple of days will tend to be in the 0.50″ to 2″ range with locally higher amounts possible. A few stronger storms are possible both afternoon, but severe weather isn’t expected.

Early clouds Friday will give way to a sunny day with lower humidity and pleasant afternoon highs in the mid 70s. This will be the beginning of a long stretch of dry and pleasant weather that will last well into next week. The weather looks perfect for outdoor activities this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will climb next week with highs in the mid 80s by Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, with fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, with fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 40% 76° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 74° 62°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 75° 61°

Friday

76° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 53°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 56°

Sunday

79° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 59°

Monday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

63°

3 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

4 AM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

5 AM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

7 AM
Showers
60%
63°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

69°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

