Tuesday, May 26 Evening Forecast

Wet pattern continues for a couple of more days compliments of a cut-off storm swirling over the region. Showers and thunderstorms have been focused over the Eastern Ozarks this afternoon. This area of rain will back up overnight tonight shifting back to the west. Rain will spread back into areas near and east of Hwy. 65. West of Hwy. 65 it will remain mostly dry. Drier air will also try to work into areas west of Hwy. 65 tonight leading to cooler overnight lows there.

The combination of the cut-off upper-level storm and stalled front at the surface will lead to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon on Wednesday. The set-up won’t change much into Thursday leading to another batch of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A cold front pressing southeast through the area Thursday night will finally start to clear out the rain and humidity.

Rain totals over the next couple of days will tend to be in the 0.50″ to 2″ range with locally higher amounts possible. A few stronger storms are possible both afternoon, but severe weather isn’t expected.

Early clouds Friday will give way to a sunny day with lower humidity and pleasant afternoon highs in the mid 70s. This will be the beginning of a long stretch of dry and pleasant weather that will last well into next week. The weather looks perfect for outdoor activities this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will climb next week with highs in the mid 80s by Tuesday.