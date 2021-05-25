Tuesday, May 25 Morning Forecast

The large-scale weather pattern continues to favor wetter weather throughout the next few days with scattered showers and thunderstorms working through the Plains and Upper Midwest. With more clouds and moisture around today, our temps will be a little milder, falling back into the lower 70s around the metro. It’ll be warmer out to our east where a little more sunshine peeks through the clouds. A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday as the moisture content and instability build in the atmosphere. The best chances will be off to our north and west but it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on. Our best chances for storms tomorrow will likely be in the first half of the day with some sunshine peeking out during the afternoon. That will make for a more humid and warmer day with temps surging back into the 80s. A heightened chance of severe weather arrives on Thursday though as our next cold front approaches. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this boundary which will lead to the potential for stronger storms. We have an Enhanced Risk across much of the Ozarks meaning numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible including a few tornadoes. A widespread line of storms is looking like the main mode though, which would favor gusty winds and some larger hail. Make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast. Showers should clear the area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday but we’ll likely see mainly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the lower 70s to end the workweek. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good as of now. High pressure looks to build in behind the cold front with lots of sunshine in store for Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back 75°. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance which could bring some rain by next Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer