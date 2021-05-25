Tuesday, May 25 Morning Forecast

The large-scale weather pattern continues to favor wetter weather throughout the next few days with scattered showers and thunderstorms working through the Plains and Upper Midwest. With more clouds and moisture around today, our temps will be a little milder, falling back into the lower 70s around the metro. It’ll be warmer out to our east where a little more sunshine peeks through the clouds. A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday as the moisture content and instability build in the atmosphere. The best chances will be off to our north and west but it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on. Our best chances for storms tomorrow will likely be in the first half of the day with some sunshine peeking out during the afternoon. That will make for a more humid and warmer day with temps surging back into the 80s. A heightened chance of severe weather arrives on Thursday though as our next cold front approaches. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this boundary which will lead to the potential for stronger storms. We have an Enhanced Risk across much of the Ozarks meaning numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible including a few tornadoes. A widespread line of storms is looking like the main mode though, which would favor gusty winds and some larger hail. Make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast. Showers should clear the area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday but we’ll likely see mainly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the lower 70s to end the workweek. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good as of now. High pressure looks to build in behind the cold front with lots of sunshine in store for Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back 75°. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance which could bring some rain by next Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Harrison

66°F Rain Shower Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Rolla

69°F Rain Shower Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

West Plains

66°F Rain Shower Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 73° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 84° 61°

Friday

72° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 49°

Saturday

67° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 51°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 56°

Monday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Showers
40%
68°

70°

9 AM
Showers
41%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
72°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 PM
Showers
53%
72°

73°

4 PM
Showers
35%
73°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

68°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
67°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
66°

65°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
65°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

