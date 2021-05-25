Tuesday, May 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Showery weather returned to the Ozarks Tuesday as the conveyor belt of showery weather slipped back into the area. A wave of showers that spread in during the afternoon is on the way out this evening and the rest of the night looks mostly cloudy and quiet. A few lingering, isolated showers will be possible but most areas will remain dry.

Wednesday will be drier, but we won’t completely shake free of the rain. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny and warm conditions. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon with instability building. There won’t be much to trigger showers, but the instability should lead to a few showers and storms popping up during the heat of the afternoon, mainly south of Hwy. 54. The storms will be “pulsey”, and may get briefly strong enough to produce strong wind gusts and some hail. The storms should fade pretty quickly by early evening.

Thursday is still shaping up to be an active day of weather across the area. Multiple waves of storms will likely impact parts of the Ozarks Thursday into Thursday night. The first wave of strong to severe storms will sweep across Central Missouri Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Damaging winds and hail are possible with this round. This activity will likely remain along and north of Hwy. 54.

Additional lines of storms will organize across Kansas and Northwest Missouri during the afternoon. This activity will build east and southeast during the afternoon and overnight hours. Damaging winds will again be the main severe weather mode with hail possible too. The tornado risk is less clear, but there will likely be a risk for a few tornadoes. Again, the main severe weather mode will be widespread damaging winds. Rainfall will be heavy, but the storms will be on the move and totals will tend to be in the 1 to 2″ range. The rainfall could lead to some localized flooding but it shouldn’t be widespread.

A nice stretch of weather will follow the storms as a mild air mass builds in Friday. The pattern through the weekend looks dry with clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cool at night, dipping into the upper 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures will be trending higher by Memorial Day.

The pattern will trend wetter again Monday into Tuesday as moisture moves back into the area and a trough moves into the middle of the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Light Rain

Harrison

71°F Light Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Rolla

70°F Rain Shower Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 73° 65°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 81° 67°

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 84° 60°

Friday

72° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 51°

Saturday

72° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 76° 57°

Monday

78° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 78° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
68°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
67°

67°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

67°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
74°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100