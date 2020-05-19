Tuesday, May 19 Morning Forecast

Weather

Much of the same today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our big, cut-off, or detached low-pressure center is still swirling to our east. This storm is stuck, with nothing to kick it out, leaving clouds continuing to spill into the Ozarks.

Much like yesterday, expect mostly cloudy skies today with cooler-than-average highs in the middle/ upper 60’s. A few sprinkles are possible, but with dry air wrapping around the low, most of us stay dry.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow, a hiccup swings around the low as it tries to nudge southward. This may bring a few spotty showers, especially east of HWY 65. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies again with cool highs trying to near 70 degrees.

We finally get a pattern shift on Thursday. A bigger wave comes in from the west, knock our stalled low out to the east. This will finally take us out of its circulation, bringing warmer, stickier 80’s. Unfortunately, this also means storm chances will be a bit healthier.

A few showers/ storms are possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80’s.

A low develops to the south by Sunday into Memorial Day, bringing mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 69° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 71° 57°

Thursday

75° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 60°

Friday

80° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 80° 64°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 66°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 66°

Monday

79° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animalhttps://www.ozarksfirst.com/weather/weathertour/#//

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now