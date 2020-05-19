Tuesday, May 19 Morning Forecast

Much of the same today

Our big, cut-off, or detached low-pressure center is still swirling to our east. This storm is stuck, with nothing to kick it out, leaving clouds continuing to spill into the Ozarks.

Much like yesterday, expect mostly cloudy skies today with cooler-than-average highs in the middle/ upper 60’s. A few sprinkles are possible, but with dry air wrapping around the low, most of us stay dry.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow, a hiccup swings around the low as it tries to nudge southward. This may bring a few spotty showers, especially east of HWY 65. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies again with cool highs trying to near 70 degrees.

We finally get a pattern shift on Thursday. A bigger wave comes in from the west, knock our stalled low out to the east. This will finally take us out of its circulation, bringing warmer, stickier 80’s. Unfortunately, this also means storm chances will be a bit healthier.

A few showers/ storms are possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80’s.

A low develops to the south by Sunday into Memorial Day, bringing mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms.