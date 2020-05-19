Tuesday, May 19 Evening Forecast

Clouds and mild temperatures dominated today’s weather once again as a cut-off storm to the east continues to sling cloud cover across the area. The storm will influence our weather through Thursday before finally moving out of the region.

UPPER-LEVEL STORM CONTINUES TO SLING CLOUDS ACROSS THE OZARKS

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Clouds will thin out the most over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas but should quickly fill back in Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy as a spoke of upper-level energy rotates around the storm to the east into our area. This will also bring a few light showers across the Ozarks. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll continue to find more clouds than sun on Thursday with temperatures edging a little higher. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening to the southwest of Springfield as a warm front begins to approach from the south. Most of the area will stay dry though.

That warm front will be a focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The pattern looks like it could produce a complex of rain and thunderstorms sometime later Friday or Friday night. If this complex takes shape then we’ll have a chance for some severe weather with strong winds and some hail.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will carry over into Saturday, but it looks like it could be our driest and warmest day out of the holiday weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday into Monday as a storm dips into New Mexico and Western Texas. This will cause some upper level-energy to lift north into the Ozarks generating a more widespread round of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

A front moving in from the northwest will help to further increase the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be widespread too and this should make for cooler afternoon highs, but it will remain muggy.

Stronger storms will be a possibility any day Saturday through Tuesday, but the severe risk doesn’t look widespread given fairly weak weak winds higher up in the atmosphere. Rainfall will be locally heavy too with 1 to 3″ totals possible Friday through Tuesday.