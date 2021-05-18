Tuesday, May 18 Morning Forecast

Weather

A front has been stalled across the region which is keeping the unsettled pattern around as we progress through our Tuesday. The wet and active weather that we’ve been seeing can be contributed to our wide-scale pattern too. A cut-off low off to our west and high pressure well to or east are keeping all of the rough weather in the middle of the country. Some of us have seen lots of rain in the last day with Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning in effect for some of us. Remember, turn around…don’t drown! With lots of moisture in the air and warming temps, we’re expecting a reignition of storms during the latter half of the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s which will contribute to the building of energy during the afternoon. A few stronger to severe storms are on the table with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards. We’ll keep the threat for isolated storms overnight as well but with the fading instability, the severe risk wanes. Scattered showers and storms are in store again tomorrow as another piece of upper-level spin in the atmosphere moves our way. It’s looking like the pattern that we’ve been in starts to amplify some by the latter half of the workweek. We could still see widely scattered storms on Thursday but it’s looking like some sun will start to peek out. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers still possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line Frida into Saturday but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

West Plains

64°F Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 65°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 79° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

74°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

72°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
72°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

69°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
67°

67°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
67°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

66°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
66°

