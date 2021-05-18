Tuesday, May 18 Morning Forecast

A front has been stalled across the region which is keeping the unsettled pattern around as we progress through our Tuesday. The wet and active weather that we’ve been seeing can be contributed to our wide-scale pattern too. A cut-off low off to our west and high pressure well to or east are keeping all of the rough weather in the middle of the country. Some of us have seen lots of rain in the last day with Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning in effect for some of us. Remember, turn around…don’t drown! With lots of moisture in the air and warming temps, we’re expecting a reignition of storms during the latter half of the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s which will contribute to the building of energy during the afternoon. A few stronger to severe storms are on the table with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards. We’ll keep the threat for isolated storms overnight as well but with the fading instability, the severe risk wanes. Scattered showers and storms are in store again tomorrow as another piece of upper-level spin in the atmosphere moves our way. It’s looking like the pattern that we’ve been in starts to amplify some by the latter half of the workweek. We could still see widely scattered storms on Thursday but it’s looking like some sun will start to peek out. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers still possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line Frida into Saturday but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer