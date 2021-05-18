Tuesday, May 18 Evening Forecast

Stormy pattern continues across the region, at least for another day or so. Pattern shift will make for a nice preview of summer this weekend.

For tonight, watching an area of rain and thunderstorms spreading into Western Arkansas. There’s a line of strong to severe storms along the leading edge and this has prompted a Severe T-Storm Watch for parts of Western Arkansas. The line of storms will spread north and east with the greatest chance for severe weather spreading east-northeast across Central Arkansas early this evening. The northern portion of the line will gradually weaken as it spreads across Northwest Arkansas through mid-evening, but could still produce some gusty winds.

The weakening area of showers and thunderstorms will spread north into Southwest Missouri by late evening with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms possible into Wednesday morning, especially along and west of Hwy. 65.

There should be a break in the wet weather later Wednesday morning into the early afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up during the afternoon into Wednesday night. The best chance for rain will continue to be along and west of Hwy. 65.

A ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere will gradually build west into the region Thursday into Friday. This will dry out the pattern from east to west. Areas to the west of Hwy. 65 and north of the interstate will continue to be the favored location for shower and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures look will be climbing with highs near 80° on Thursday and in the low 80s Friday.

While a few strong thunderstorms are possible at times through at least Thursday evening, no widespread severe is expected. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly to the west and northwest. Any flooding risk should be localized.

The upper-level ridge will be close enough Saturday through Monday for the pattern to be mostly dry. It will be a taste of early summer weather with warm and humid weather through the weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s with highs in the low to mid-80s.





The drier pattern will give way to higher rain chances again Tuesday into Wednesday .