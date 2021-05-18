Tuesday, May 18 Evening Forecast

Stormy pattern continues across the region, at least for another day or so. Pattern shift will make for a nice preview of summer this weekend.

For tonight, watching an area of rain and thunderstorms spreading into Western Arkansas. There’s a line of strong to severe storms along the leading edge and this has prompted a Severe T-Storm Watch for parts of Western Arkansas. The line of storms will spread north and east with the greatest chance for severe weather spreading east-northeast across Central Arkansas early this evening. The northern portion of the line will gradually weaken as it spreads across Northwest Arkansas through mid-evening, but could still produce some gusty winds.

The weakening area of showers and thunderstorms will spread north into Southwest Missouri by late evening with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms possible into Wednesday morning, especially along and west of Hwy. 65.

There should be a break in the wet weather later Wednesday morning into the early afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up during the afternoon into Wednesday night. The best chance for rain will continue to be along and west of Hwy. 65.

A ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere will gradually build west into the region Thursday into Friday. This will dry out the pattern from east to west. Areas to the west of Hwy. 65 and north of the interstate will continue to be the favored location for shower and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures look will be climbing with highs near 80° on Thursday and in the low 80s Friday.

While a few strong thunderstorms are possible at times through at least Thursday evening, no widespread severe is expected. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly to the west and northwest. Any flooding risk should be localized.

The upper-level ridge will be close enough Saturday through Monday for the pattern to be mostly dry. It will be a taste of early summer weather with warm and humid weather through the weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The drier pattern will give way to higher rain chances again Tuesday into Wednesday .

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 64°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 65°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 79° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

67°

3 AM
Showers
35%
67°

66°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

65°

5 AM
Showers
44%
65°

65°

6 AM
Showers
51%
65°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
65°

66°

8 AM
Showers
49%
66°

66°

9 AM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

10 AM
Showers
45%
67°

67°

11 AM
Showers
47%
67°

70°

12 PM
Showers
51%
70°

71°

1 PM
Showers
46%
71°

70°

2 PM
Showers
45%
70°

71°

3 PM
Showers
42%
71°

72°

4 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

5 PM
Showers
45%
73°

70°

6 PM
Showers
38%
70°

