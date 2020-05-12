Tuesday, May 12 Morning Forecast

Areal Flood Watch in effect, more rain today into tonight

AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 5 PM where up to 1-2″ steady rain will cause some minor flooding. The biggest concern is near swollen rivers, creeks. Be careful!

Rain to start this morning, rain will linger this afternoon. Expect a light to moderate steady rain through much of the day today with cloudy skies and cold highs. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees below average with record cold highs in jeopardy. Our forecast for Springfield is 50 degrees, the record cold high is 56 (1939)! It’s going to be a cold, raw day out there today.

Showers break up some but continue overnight tonight. Temperatures hold steady, or may even rise.

We’ll find much warmer air pushing into the Ozarks tomorrow as a warm front lifts north. This will kick southerly winds and push highs back into the lower 70’s. With the warmer, stickier air mass in play, we’ll add some rumbles of thunder to our shower chances. Any stronger storms will be capable of quarter size hail.

The active pattern continues the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Warm highs in the upper 70’s will keep us on the lookout for severe storms daily. Isolated strong/ severe storms with damaging winds/ large hail will be possible daily starting on Wednesday.

7-day rain totals could approach 4″, rivers, creeks are at risk of flooding.

We’ll finally dry out with sunshine returning on Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

43°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
47°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 48°
Rain
Rain 70% 50° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 63°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 72° 63°

Thursday

79° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Saturday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 78° 62°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 75° 54°

Monday

79° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

7 AM
Rain
90%
42°

45°

8 AM
Rain
90%
45°

46°

9 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
80%
46°

47°

11 AM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

12 PM
Rain
80%
47°

48°

1 PM
Rain
60%
48°

50°

2 PM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

3 PM
Rain
60%
50°

50°

4 PM
Rain
60%
50°

49°

5 PM
Rain
60%
49°

49°

6 PM
Showers
60%
49°

50°

7 PM
Showers
40%
50°

51°

8 PM
Showers
40%
51°

51°

9 PM
Showers
50%
51°

50°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
50°

50°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
50°

50°

12 AM
Rain
70%
50°

50°

1 AM
Rain
70%
50°

50°

2 AM
Rain
70%
50°

51°

3 AM
Rain
60%
51°

51°

4 AM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

5 AM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
51°

