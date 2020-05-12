Tuesday, May 12 Morning Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 5 PM where up to 1-2″ steady rain will cause some minor flooding. The biggest concern is near swollen rivers, creeks. Be careful!

Rain to start this morning, rain will linger this afternoon. Expect a light to moderate steady rain through much of the day today with cloudy skies and cold highs. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees below average with record cold highs in jeopardy. Our forecast for Springfield is 50 degrees, the record cold high is 56 (1939)! It’s going to be a cold, raw day out there today.

Showers break up some but continue overnight tonight. Temperatures hold steady, or may even rise.

We’ll find much warmer air pushing into the Ozarks tomorrow as a warm front lifts north. This will kick southerly winds and push highs back into the lower 70’s. With the warmer, stickier air mass in play, we’ll add some rumbles of thunder to our shower chances. Any stronger storms will be capable of quarter size hail.

The active pattern continues the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Warm highs in the upper 70’s will keep us on the lookout for severe storms daily. Isolated strong/ severe storms with damaging winds/ large hail will be possible daily starting on Wednesday.

7-day rain totals could approach 4″, rivers, creeks are at risk of flooding.

We’ll finally dry out with sunshine returning on Monday.