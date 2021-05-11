Tuesday, May 11 Morning Forecast

An upper-level piece of spin in the atmosphere brings on an off-showers for our Tuesday after a somewhat gloomy start to the week. I don’t know about you but it sure was nice to see that sunshine peek out from behind the clouds during the evening yesterday. As this next disturbance moves in, we’re not expecting too much if any sunshine today. More widespread moisture is on the docket as well thanks to this piece of energy moving through.

With on and off showers expected throughout much of the day, the umbrella would be a good thing to grab on the way out the door. There could be a clap of thunder or two across our southern communities as this wave pushes through. With the clouds, moisture, and the NE breeze holding, temps are going to struggle once again. Highs are only expected to get into the 50s for many of us. Drier air finally gets into the Ozarks by mid-week and this will bring a return to the sunshine. Below average temps continue with afternoon readings still struggling to get out of the lower 60s. The sun will help us slowly start to warm though.

High pressure continues to build in for the latter half of the workweek which leads to more sunshine on Thursday. Winds start to turn around from the south which ushers in milder conditions as we close down the workweek. Highs on Friday will top out close to 70° under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will develop ahead of our next storm system which looks to bring some showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday.

We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday as well with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout the region. The severe weather threat at this point is looking minimal but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer