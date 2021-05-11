Tuesday, May 11 Evening Forecast

We began the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds thickening up by noon as a wave of rain spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. It turned into a wet afternoon south of Hwy. 60 with areas to the north remaining mostly dry. The wet weather will slip out of South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas early this evening with the remainder of the night looking mostly cloudy and chilly.

Drier air will build in out of the northeast by Wednesday morning. Clouds will quickly erode away from northeast to southwest Wednesday morning with mostly sunny skies slated for the afternoon across the area. Temperatures are looking a little warmer too with highs in the low to mid-60s.





A cold, May night will follow with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The morning chill will give way to a beautiful day Thursday with light winds, sunshine, and mild afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.





Friday will really mark the transition to a warmer pattern. Winds will be switching to a more southerly direction, gradually blowing in warmer and more humid air over the weekend into next week.

Rain chances will come with the warmer pattern too as pockets of upper-level energy move through sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday will start wet with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the area late Friday night into Saturday as a warm front tries to lift north through the area. Temperatures are tricky with showers and cloud cover lingering into the afternoon, but afternoon temperatures should warm into the upper 60s northeast to 70s southwest.

Sunday looks a little drier and warmer, but there will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly later in the day.

A bigger wave of rain and thunderstorms is possible by Monday. No widespread severe weather is expected through the weekend. Severe weather chances may be a little higher Monday if an organized complex of rain and thunderstorms moves through.

The pattern will remain warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday. The overall pattern doesn’t really change much through next week with a trough remaining parked in the West. This won’t offer up much opportunity for a front to move through and clear out rain chances or cool off temperatures.