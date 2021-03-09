Tuesday, March 9 Morning Forecast

Our workweek began on a gorgeous but breezy note throughout the region and that feel isn’t going anywhere.

Mild and windy conditions are on tap today across the Ozarks as the difference in pressure tightens between a high to our east and our next storm system to the west.

Highs climb back into the 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph this afternoon and there could still be some elevated fire danger so make sure you avoid that outdoor burning. Clouds thicken up more overnight as this cold front begins to march closer. Winds remain stronger from the south which will keep our temps in the 50s.

A shower or random sprinkle is possible Wednesday but coverage shouldn’t be all that great. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as this cold front tracks in. A couple of storms could turn strong to severe Wednesday night, where we have a Marginal Risk in play. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards.

Widespread showers and storms are on the table Thursday and with higher moisture content in the air and some instability, severe storms are a possibility once again. A Marginal Risk is lined up for the Ozarks with the southern half of the viewing area standing the greatest chance. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns Thursday as well.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms are on the table Friday this front stalls across the Plains. With this boundary hanging around, multiple days of moderate to heavy rain are on tap. Rainy conditions are expected into Saturday as moisture tries to diminish some.

Another area of low pressure looks to track our way by Sunday into Monday bringing more rain. Flooding will be something to monitor as rainfall totals through the weekend could top out around 2-4″. Depending on where the heaviest banding sets up, some locations could pick up more than that. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

50°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Low around 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Low around 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

47°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

50°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

46°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 56°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 70° 60°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 68° 51°

Friday

63° / 43°
Rain
Rain 60% 63° 43°

Saturday

52° / 44°
Rain
Rain 60% 52° 44°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Rain
Rain 60% 59° 39°

Monday

65° / 41°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 65° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
60°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
63°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
67°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
66°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
3%
61°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
3%
60°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
60°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
60°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°
