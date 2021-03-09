Tuesday, March 9 Morning Forecast

Our workweek began on a gorgeous but breezy note throughout the region and that feel isn’t going anywhere.

Mild and windy conditions are on tap today across the Ozarks as the difference in pressure tightens between a high to our east and our next storm system to the west.

Highs climb back into the 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph this afternoon and there could still be some elevated fire danger so make sure you avoid that outdoor burning. Clouds thicken up more overnight as this cold front begins to march closer. Winds remain stronger from the south which will keep our temps in the 50s.

A shower or random sprinkle is possible Wednesday but coverage shouldn’t be all that great. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as this cold front tracks in. A couple of storms could turn strong to severe Wednesday night, where we have a Marginal Risk in play. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards.





Widespread showers and storms are on the table Thursday and with higher moisture content in the air and some instability, severe storms are a possibility once again. A Marginal Risk is lined up for the Ozarks with the southern half of the viewing area standing the greatest chance. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns Thursday as well.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms are on the table Friday this front stalls across the Plains. With this boundary hanging around, multiple days of moderate to heavy rain are on tap. Rainy conditions are expected into Saturday as moisture tries to diminish some.

Another area of low pressure looks to track our way by Sunday into Monday bringing more rain. Flooding will be something to monitor as rainfall totals through the weekend could top out around 2-4″. Depending on where the heaviest banding sets up, some locations could pick up more than that. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer