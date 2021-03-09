Tuesday, March 9 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Today was a transition day of sorts as we leave behind the sunny days and move into a much cloudier and eventually wetter pattern.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with temperatures only falling into the 50s.

We’re in for more mild weather on Wednesday and Wednesday night with a cold front remaining northwest of the area. Wednesday will feature breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. There will be a few areas that hit 70° again, mainly north of the interstate where peeks of sun may be more abundant later in the day.

Rain chances will remain low through Wednesday but will begin to perk up Wednesday night as the cold front slips south across Central Missouri. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front with a few strong storms possible with strong winds and hail possible.

The front will continue to edge slowly southeast Thursday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continuing near and behind the front. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front as it moves southeast with daytime temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and 50s north of I-44. Temperatures ahead of the front will remain mild, once again topping out in the upper 60s to near 70° south of I-44.

The front will continue to slowly shift south, stalling near the state line by Friday morning. A few stronger storms will be possible near the front Thursday evening into Thursday night with some hail possible.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Friday into Saturday morning before tapering off with most of the Ozarks remaining wet through the period. Rain amounts through Saturday morning could lead to flooding with rain totals ranging from up to 2″ south of the state line to 2 to 4″ north of the state line. There may be a risk for some flash flooding with training thunderstorms a possibility.

The area will get a break of sorts from the heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, but it will remain cool and damp with light showers or drizzle possible.

Another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms will sweep through on Sunday during the day ending from west to east Sunday evening. An additional 1 to 2″ of rainfall is possible leading to more flooding concerns. Instability levels look low but there will be quite a bit of wind energy. This will leave open the door to some isolated severe weather, primarily wind, as the line moves through.

Quieter weather returns Monday into Tuesday. The upper-level storm will be moving through Monday into Monday night with clouds and a few showers, especially north of the interstate. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the 50s on both days. Another storm will sweep across the area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

61°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Low around 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Low around 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 69° 60°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 67° 49°

Friday

55° / 44°
Rain
Rain 60% 55° 44°

Saturday

50° / 45°
Rain
Rain 60% 50° 45°

Sunday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 60% 54° 41°

Monday

56° / 41°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
3%
58°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
9%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
5%
63°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
5%
64°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
69°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
69°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100