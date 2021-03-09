Tuesday, March 9 Evening Forecast

Today was a transition day of sorts as we leave behind the sunny days and move into a much cloudier and eventually wetter pattern.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with temperatures only falling into the 50s.

We’re in for more mild weather on Wednesday and Wednesday night with a cold front remaining northwest of the area. Wednesday will feature breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. There will be a few areas that hit 70° again, mainly north of the interstate where peeks of sun may be more abundant later in the day.

Rain chances will remain low through Wednesday but will begin to perk up Wednesday night as the cold front slips south across Central Missouri. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front with a few strong storms possible with strong winds and hail possible.

The front will continue to edge slowly southeast Thursday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continuing near and behind the front. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front as it moves southeast with daytime temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and 50s north of I-44. Temperatures ahead of the front will remain mild, once again topping out in the upper 60s to near 70° south of I-44.

The front will continue to slowly shift south, stalling near the state line by Friday morning. A few stronger storms will be possible near the front Thursday evening into Thursday night with some hail possible.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Friday into Saturday morning before tapering off with most of the Ozarks remaining wet through the period. Rain amounts through Saturday morning could lead to flooding with rain totals ranging from up to 2″ south of the state line to 2 to 4″ north of the state line. There may be a risk for some flash flooding with training thunderstorms a possibility.

The area will get a break of sorts from the heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, but it will remain cool and damp with light showers or drizzle possible.

Another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms will sweep through on Sunday during the day ending from west to east Sunday evening. An additional 1 to 2″ of rainfall is possible leading to more flooding concerns. Instability levels look low but there will be quite a bit of wind energy. This will leave open the door to some isolated severe weather, primarily wind, as the line moves through.

Quieter weather returns Monday into Tuesday. The upper-level storm will be moving through Monday into Monday night with clouds and a few showers, especially north of the interstate. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the 50s on both days. Another storm will sweep across the area on Wednesday.