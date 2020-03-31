Tuesday, March 31 Morning Forecast

Weather

After a wet start, mostly sunny skies return today

We’re starting out with wet roads this morning, light to moderate showers are sweeping across the Ozarks. These showers are on their last breath, expect them to clear by mid-morning.

We’ll have a few clouds around midday with a clearing trend taking shape as high-pressure slides in this afternoon. Skies should turn mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the lower 60’s.

Clear and cool tonight, lows dip towards average in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Southerly winds start to become steady tomorrow, sending a warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs nearing 70 degrees again.

We’ll turn breezy by Thursday, gusts up to 30 mph possible. Clouds increase but we should stay dry, highs stay warm near 70 degrees.

Our next cold front brings showers/ thunder by Friday, leaving Saturday morning with a wet start. Highs turn cooler by Saturday, only getting into the upper 50’s. Our next rain chance returns Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Rolla

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 40°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 60% 62° 40°

Wednesday

69° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 49°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 52°

Friday

64° / 44°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 64° 44°

Saturday

59° / 47°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 59° 47°

Sunday

67° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 67° 51°

Monday

71° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

5 AM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

6 AM
Rain
100%
48°

47°

7 AM
Rain
80%
47°

48°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
48°

49°

9 AM
Showers
60%
49°

50°

10 AM
Showers
40%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

57°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
10%
43°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

