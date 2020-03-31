Tuesday, March 31 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with wet roads this morning, light to moderate showers are sweeping across the Ozarks. These showers are on their last breath, expect them to clear by mid-morning.

We’ll have a few clouds around midday with a clearing trend taking shape as high-pressure slides in this afternoon. Skies should turn mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the lower 60’s.

Clear and cool tonight, lows dip towards average in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Southerly winds start to become steady tomorrow, sending a warmer air mass into the Ozarks. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs nearing 70 degrees again.

We’ll turn breezy by Thursday, gusts up to 30 mph possible. Clouds increase but we should stay dry, highs stay warm near 70 degrees.

Our next cold front brings showers/ thunder by Friday, leaving Saturday morning with a wet start. Highs turn cooler by Saturday, only getting into the upper 50’s. Our next rain chance returns Monday.