Tuesday, March 31 Evening Forecast

March 2020 was one for the record books. The pattern was a mild and wet one throughout the month with last night’s round of rain bringing the monthly rain total to 7.85″. This ranks 7th on the list for wettest March with the top spot going to March 2008 with 9.40″ recorded.

7TH WETTEST MARCH ON RECORD IN SPRINGFIELD

The month though ended on a beautiful note with bright sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures settling into the upper 30s to low 40s. A front draped from northwest to southeast over the area will keep the milder readings to the southwest.

We can look forward to no big surprises as we start April. Skies will start mainly sunny with an increase in high cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm nicely with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds will be rather widespread on Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday, but it certainly doesn’t look wet throughout the entire timeframe. Temperatures on Thursday will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Most of the jet energy will be well to the north on Friday as a front moves in keeping the risk of any severe weather with the front to a minimum. This will also make for a slower frontal passage with a tendency for much of the shower activity to be on the backside of the front. This will result in showers continuing through Friday night before tapering off early Saturday. Clouds may be slow to clear too on Saturday with no big push of dry air into the region. The lingering cloud cover will make for a cool Saturday with highs in the 50s.

SHOWERS ON FRIDAY, COOLER WEATHER FOLLOWS

Warmer weather will make a quick return on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It looks like we’ll see a wave of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning with drier weather and some sunshine possible Monday afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the low 70s.

Warm and humid weather will follow on Tuesday with highs near 80 under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some stronger storms look possible as well Tuesday into Wednesday.