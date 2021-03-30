Tuesday, March 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Yesterday sure was nice for this time of the year thanks to high pressure holding to our east. We saw so much sunshine even though we did feel some blustery winds. That high has moved away from us and that is opening the door to our next cold front. That boundary brings some changes today as it tracks in, bringing with it clouds and the chance for rain.

Clouds don’t look to hinder our temperatures too much as we’re still looking at the upper 60s for the afternoon. The cloud cover continues to increase throughout the day with our precipitation chances rising later on this evening. A few showers and possible thunderstorms are on the table late today and into the overnight as this front pushes through.

One or two storms may become stronger to severe across Northern Arkansas where the instability looks to be a little higher. The primary hazards would be some larger hail and gusty winds. Much cooler air filters in behind this system Tuesday night into Wednesday with early AM readings on Hump Day near freezing. Showers may linger early but we’ll see a lot more sunshine by afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and pleasant as high pressure builds back in. That chill continues Thursday morning too and for that reason, Freeze Watches have been issued.

Make sure you cover or bring in any plants. Our Friday Eve will be chilly with temps staying in the 50s but Good Friday is looking milder. Easter Weekend is looking mild and quiet with a fair amount of sunshine. Lots of sunshine is in store Saturday with even warmer conditions expected. Highs jump back into the low-70s by the afternoon thanks to that southerly breeze.

Temperatures on Easter are looking to surge back into the mid-70s making it perfect for any egg hunts to be had! More clouds stream in by the start of next week ahead of another cold front which could bring some rain Monday night.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

50°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
33°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
41°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

55°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
39°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 33°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 33°

Wednesday

51° / 26°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 51° 26°

Thursday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 32°

Friday

63° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Saturday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 53°

Monday

73° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 73° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
59°

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
54°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
51°

49°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
49°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
49°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
40°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
40°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100