Tuesday, March 30 Morning Forecast

Yesterday sure was nice for this time of the year thanks to high pressure holding to our east. We saw so much sunshine even though we did feel some blustery winds. That high has moved away from us and that is opening the door to our next cold front. That boundary brings some changes today as it tracks in, bringing with it clouds and the chance for rain.

Clouds don’t look to hinder our temperatures too much as we’re still looking at the upper 60s for the afternoon. The cloud cover continues to increase throughout the day with our precipitation chances rising later on this evening. A few showers and possible thunderstorms are on the table late today and into the overnight as this front pushes through.

One or two storms may become stronger to severe across Northern Arkansas where the instability looks to be a little higher. The primary hazards would be some larger hail and gusty winds. Much cooler air filters in behind this system Tuesday night into Wednesday with early AM readings on Hump Day near freezing. Showers may linger early but we’ll see a lot more sunshine by afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and pleasant as high pressure builds back in. That chill continues Thursday morning too and for that reason, Freeze Watches have been issued.





Make sure you cover or bring in any plants. Our Friday Eve will be chilly with temps staying in the 50s but Good Friday is looking milder. Easter Weekend is looking mild and quiet with a fair amount of sunshine. Lots of sunshine is in store Saturday with even warmer conditions expected. Highs jump back into the low-70s by the afternoon thanks to that southerly breeze.

Temperatures on Easter are looking to surge back into the mid-70s making it perfect for any egg hunts to be had! More clouds stream in by the start of next week ahead of another cold front which could bring some rain Monday night.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer