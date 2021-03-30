Tuesday, March 30 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures Tuesday will give way to a chilly pattern over the next few days as a trough deepens across the Eastern U.S. Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday mornings before warmer weather develops in time for the weekend.

For tonight, cloudy skies may come with a few showers south of the interstate. The cold front will be pressing southeast of the Ozarks by midnight with clouds briefly clearing out. Clouds will build back in ahead of sunrise with more light rain possible south of the interstate early in the day Wednesday.

Wednesday will start colder too with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Showers will move out of the area by noon with skies clearing from northwest to southeast by early afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be breezy too out of the northwest.







Freezing temperatures will develop by Thursday morning with clear skies and light winds in place. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the Ozarks for Thursday morning with morning lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s across much of the area. It’s not unusual to have a freeze in early April with the average last freeze around the middle of April.





Thursday looks beautiful but chilly with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid-50s. Winds should be a little lighter though.

Winds will switch around to the south by Friday morning signaling the beginning of a warming trend. We’ve got to get through one more cold morning though. Another freeze is expected, focused along and east of Hwy. 65.

Friday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s.

Easter Weekend looks nice as well. Both Saturday and Sunday look perfect for Easter festivities with sunshine and dry weather expected. The warming trend will continue too with highs around 70° Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday. Winds look breezy both days.

The warmer pattern will stick around next week. The pattern is a quiet one too for the first half of the week with a broad ridge centered over the middle of the country. This will keep the pattern mostly dry and warm. The pattern should turn more active during the second half of the week as the ridge breaks down and storms move out of the West.