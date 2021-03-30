Tuesday, March 30 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures Tuesday will give way to a chilly pattern over the next few days as a trough deepens across the Eastern U.S. Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday mornings before warmer weather develops in time for the weekend.

For tonight, cloudy skies may come with a few showers south of the interstate. The cold front will be pressing southeast of the Ozarks by midnight with clouds briefly clearing out. Clouds will build back in ahead of sunrise with more light rain possible south of the interstate early in the day Wednesday.

Wednesday will start colder too with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Showers will move out of the area by noon with skies clearing from northwest to southeast by early afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be breezy too out of the northwest.

Freezing temperatures will develop by Thursday morning with clear skies and light winds in place. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the Ozarks for Thursday morning with morning lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s across much of the area. It’s not unusual to have a freeze in early April with the average last freeze around the middle of April.

Thursday looks beautiful but chilly with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid-50s. Winds should be a little lighter though.

Winds will switch around to the south by Friday morning signaling the beginning of a warming trend. We’ve got to get through one more cold morning though. Another freeze is expected, focused along and east of Hwy. 65.

Friday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s.

Easter Weekend looks nice as well. Both Saturday and Sunday look perfect for Easter festivities with sunshine and dry weather expected. The warming trend will continue too with highs around 70° Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday. Winds look breezy both days.

The warmer pattern will stick around next week. The pattern is a quiet one too for the first half of the week with a broad ridge centered over the middle of the country. This will keep the pattern mostly dry and warm. The pattern should turn more active during the second half of the week as the ridge breaks down and storms move out of the West.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
40°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
40°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 38°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 70° 38°

Wednesday

52° / 27°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 52° 27°

Thursday

52° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 31°

Friday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 42°

Saturday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 46°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 75° 51°

Monday

76° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
58°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
54°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
40°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
51°
