Tuesday, March 3 Morning Forecast

Beautiful, mild sunshine returns today with highs in the lower 60’s!

By the middle of the week, the jet stream tracks far to our north, keeping the cold locked up in Canada. Our next storm system also tracks well to our south by Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the Ozarks dry.

As a result, look forward to a mild, dry trend through the workweek. Expect afternoon sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Chilly, but seasonal overnight lows dip into the 30’s.

A shot of chilly air will move in by Thursday night leading to near-freezing temperatures Friday morning and a chillier day overall.

A cold front comes through dry by Friday, we’ll keep sunshine, temperatures just cool a bit into the low to middle 50’s. Otherwise, our next big storm doesn’t arrive with showers until late Sunday.

The clocks go forward this weekend as daylight saving time begins.

Weekend weather will feature fairly nice conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming back up to above normal levels. We’ll see increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day or overnight. A front approaching from the west on Monday will likely generate additional showers and thunderstorms as we start the workweek.