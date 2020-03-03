Tuesday, March 3 Morning Forecast

More sunshine today, mild stretch continues --

Beautiful, mild sunshine returns today with highs in the lower 60’s!

By the middle of the week, the jet stream tracks far to our north, keeping the cold locked up in Canada. Our next storm system also tracks well to our south by Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the Ozarks dry.

As a result, look forward to a mild, dry trend through the workweek. Expect afternoon sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Chilly, but seasonal overnight lows dip into the 30’s.

A shot of chilly air will move in by Thursday night leading to near-freezing temperatures Friday morning and a chillier day overall.

A cold front comes through dry by Friday, we’ll keep sunshine, temperatures just cool a bit into the low to middle 50’s. Otherwise, our next big storm doesn’t arrive with showers until late Sunday.

The clocks go forward this weekend as daylight saving time begins.

Weekend weather will feature fairly nice conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming back up to above normal levels. We’ll see increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day or overnight. A front approaching from the west on Monday will likely generate additional showers and thunderstorms as we start the workweek.

Clear

Springfield

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 39°

Wednesday

60° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 36°

Thursday

62° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 32°

Friday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 32°

Saturday

60° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 60° 40°

Sunday

62° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 62° 49°

Monday

64° / 40°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 64° 40°

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
41°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

Trending Stories