Tuesday, March 24 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms could be strong this morning

Showers/ storms are pushing into the Ozarks this morning. As storms arrive from Kansas/ Oklahoma, they could be capable of golf ball size hail and locally heavy rain. Hailstones up to 1″ and 1-2″ per hour rain rates have already been reported to our west. With our saturated soils, it won’t take much to get flood conditions. Isolated cases of 60 mph damaging winds are possible.

Storms continue to push east midmorning. Storms should exit after lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies and maybe light showers left in its wake. Temperatures will be cool, in the upper 50’s.

By tonight, lows will be cooler in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow we’ll start a big warming trend ahead of our next storm. Steady southerly winds and sunshine push us into the lower 70’s on Wednesday, near 80-degree temperatures possible on Thursday!

Our cold front starts to bring showers/ storms on Friday. With highs in the 70’s and warm/ moist air mass in place, we’ll have to watch for severe storms. The cold front passes Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies, breezy north winds, and much cooler 50’s Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine and rebounding 60’s expected Sunday and Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 80% 57° 43°

Wednesday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 52°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 62°

Friday

76° / 49°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 76° 49°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 38°

Sunday

60° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 60° 39°

Monday

66° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 66° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

50°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

52°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
52°

53°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
53°

55°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
55°

54°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
54°

56°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

6 AM
Foggy
10%
43°

43°

7 AM
Foggy
10%
43°

