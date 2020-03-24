Tuesday, March 24 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms are pushing into the Ozarks this morning. As storms arrive from Kansas/ Oklahoma, they could be capable of golf ball size hail and locally heavy rain. Hailstones up to 1″ and 1-2″ per hour rain rates have already been reported to our west. With our saturated soils, it won’t take much to get flood conditions. Isolated cases of 60 mph damaging winds are possible.

Storms continue to push east midmorning. Storms should exit after lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies and maybe light showers left in its wake. Temperatures will be cool, in the upper 50’s.

By tonight, lows will be cooler in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow we’ll start a big warming trend ahead of our next storm. Steady southerly winds and sunshine push us into the lower 70’s on Wednesday, near 80-degree temperatures possible on Thursday!

Our cold front starts to bring showers/ storms on Friday. With highs in the 70’s and warm/ moist air mass in place, we’ll have to watch for severe storms. The cold front passes Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies, breezy north winds, and much cooler 50’s Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine and rebounding 60’s expected Sunday and Monday.